Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Dan Walker was making news headlines of his own last night (September 25) as he took to the floor for his first dance with Nadiya Bychkova.

Dan and Nadiya danced the quickstep.

And it’s fair to say that viewers were pretty shocked by the BBC Breakfast host’s performance.

And, of course, Piers Morgan was among the commenters…

Dan Walker made news headlines of his own after that quickstep on last night’s Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Viewers ‘shocked’ Dan Walker can dance

It wasn’t just the judges who were impressed with the breakfast news host’s moves.

He surprised many Strictly fans with his dancing skills, too.

“I thought he was going to be bad… but was very pleasantly surprised!” said one.

“He was actually very good! Probably better than we all expected!” said another.

“Surprisingly good,” said a third.

Exhausted Dan collapsed after the strenuous routine (Credit: BBC)

“One of the biggest surprises of the night for me. Dan’s quickstep was brilliant,” said another.

“He raced around that dancefloor as if he was a professional. Dan’s got a great posture as well. Dan is a diamond in the rough there’s great potential there for me,” they added.

“Bloody hell Dan, you were amazing. You let yourself go and it worked. I am looking forward to you journey. Well done on your first dance, I loved it,” another commented.

“This was a great performance. Definitely wasn’t expecting that,” said another.

“One of the BIGGEST shocks of the night for me. In a good way it has to be said,” said another Dan fan.

“The speed and lightness across that floor was that of an experienced professional dancer. Dan‘s footwork and characterisation was sensational,” they added.

Nadiya and Dan were a hit with the judges and viewers alike (Credit: BBC)

So what did Piers Morgan say about Dan’s first Strictly outing?

Strictly fans weren’t left waiting too long to find out what Piers thought of his one-time rival’s routine.

Taking to Twitter he declared it was a “disappointing dance” – but not for the reasons you might expect.

Appearing to give him a back-handed compliment, Piers said: “Very disappointing dance by @mrdanwalker – I was hoping he’d be a lot worse than that.”

Others echoed the former Good Morning Britain host’s sentiments.

“A disappointing dance from Dan Walker there, by not being quite as [bleep] as people thought or hoped he might be!” said one.

Dan’s dance was predictably critiqued by Piers Morgan (Credit: BBC)

Where did Dan finish on the week one leaderboard?

The judges awarded Dan scores of five, five, seven and seven.

This meant he scored 24 and was placed fifth overall on the leaderboard.

There isn’t an elimination this weekend. The first star to leave will be announced next Sunday (October 3) during the first results show.

