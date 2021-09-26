The first live show of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 took place last night (September 25), with 15 new celebrities taking to the dance floor with their professional partners.

There were a few surprises along the way, including AJ Odudu’s epic jive.

But eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point out a comment that they thought was more on the negative side.

And it involved the gorgeous Judi Love and judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Graziano and Judi danced an American smooth on the first live show of Strictly 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2021: What did Craig say to Judi?

After Judi and partner Graziano Di Prima danced their American smooth, host Tess Daly asked the judges for their critique.

It’s fair to say Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas were fans of the Loose Women star’s moves.

However, many viewers took to Twitter to accuse Craig of insulting Judi with his critique.

He told Judi: “Well you’re certainly a woman who knows what she wants, darling.

“And I have to say if I was dancing that in drag I’d have done exactly what you did.

“I loved it, I thought it was brilliant.”

Some thought Craig’s comments were more than a little insulting (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react?

Viewers were a little bemused, especially as it seemed a bit out of character for Craig, who had been on his best behaviour all night.

“I was expecting a bit of a cheeky smile at the end – quite perturbed when there wasn’t – I’m not sure if a cheeky smile would have made it okay but it would have helped,” said one Strictly fan.

“Craig’s ‘if I was in drag’ comment was pretty insulting to Judi,” said another.

“I thought it was very odd,” another commented. “Oddly misogynistic.”

“Did Craig *really* just liken Judi Love to a drag queen? Drag is bloody awesome but that reference did not feel complimentary. At all. And Judi deserves all the compliments after that banging routine,” said another.

“It made me really sad – Judi is sensational gorgeous and deserves so much better,” said another.

“What does he mean…. ‘dancing in drag’ ….. how insulting!” declared another.

“What??? Did Craig just compare himself in drag to Judi????” said another who seemingly couldn’t believe their ears.

“Ouch. That drag comment was bloody uncalled for Craig,” another added.

Others picked up on Judi’s reaction to the comment.

One said: “I think her face was also like WTAF too.”

Judi and Graziano looked as if they couldn’t believe what they just heard (Credit: BBC)

Where did Judi finish on the leaderboard?

All four judges gave Judi a solid score of six.

This meant she finished with a score of 24 and this landed her in seventh place on the week one leaderboard.

There isn’t an elimination this weekend – the first will take place next Sunday night (October 3).

