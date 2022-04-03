In the latest Strictly Come Dancing news, it’s believed the show may clash with the World Cup later this year.

The BBC One reality series – hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman – usually starts in the winter months.

As the World Cup is taking place in Qatar this year, the tournament kicks off on November 21.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is set to begin later this year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news

According to the Daily Star, Strictly could be taken off air due to the football competition.

The publication claims that matches – including England ones – will kick off at 6pm or 7pm.

This means that any games played on Saturday and Sunday could clash with Strictly.

However, a source told them: “BBC bosses are confident there will be plenty of room for footballs and glitterballs this autumn.

“We haven’t had the draw yet so it is early days to speculate on what games the BBC and ITV will pick to show.”

The BBC failed to provide a comment when approached by ED!.

Will Harry Kane be competing in the World Cup 2022? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is on the Strictly judging panel this year?

Meanwhile, it comes after Craig Revel Horwood reportedly revealed that Anton Du Beke will return to the judging panel.

The dancer previously replaced Bruno Tonioli, after he found himself stuck in the US because of travel restrictions.

According to The Sun, Craig spilled the news during his All Balls And Glitter stage show.

The dancer and choreographer told his audience: “I really love Anton. I think he is fantastic.

“I think last year he did a great job on Strictly as a judge. And we have just found out he is going to do it again this year.”

Shirley Ballas also gave her opinion on the panel last month, admitting that she would love to see five judges on the show.

