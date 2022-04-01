Strictly star Johannes Radebe makes emotional confession as he’s quizzed on love life

Strictly star Johannes Radebe made a heartbreaking confession as he was quizzed about his love life today (Friday, April 1).

The Strictly Come Dancing pro’s moving admission came during his appearance on Loose Women this afternoon.

Is Johannes Radebe in a relationship?

Dancer Johannes, who is single, opened up about his new tour and his love life with the panelists.

During his chat with the Loose Women, the 34-year-old made a heartbreaking confession too.

The interview with the pro dancer got off to a sweet start, with Judi Love telling him: “I don’t think you realise how amazing you are.”

The conversation then moved on to Johannes’ new dancing tour, Freedom.

“Dancing has given you freedom, hasn’t it?” Kaye Adams asked the South African dancer.

“Absolutely,” he said. “No more shame attached to it.”

Johannes continued, saying: “No more shame with self-expression. That is one thing I have always struggled with.

“To openly be who I am to the world at all times.” He then went on to say that to be able to do his own thing on stage is a “dream come true”.

Johannes was then asked about the importance of what he’s doing, giving children inspiration to do what he’s doing. Something he perhaps didn’t have when he was younger.

“Absolutely, I pinch myself because of the impact that it’s had,” he said.

He then spoke about growing up in South Africa, something he said was “lovely”.

“I was nurtured, surrounded by love, I never had to go out into the world and seek love and validation,” he said.

Strictly star Johannes on Loose Women

However, Johannes revealed it was hard, especially being a “flamboyant boy”.

He said that the “dancing didn’t help” the way he was perceived back home either.

Speaking about calling out injustice, Johannes then said: “I just want to say to you young kids out there and members of the LGBTQ+ community that it gets better, and surround yourself with people that will protect you and love you, and it will get better.”

An emotional Johannes then revealed that he’s ready for love.

“I feel like I’ve arrived there [wanting to find love] now, I blame it on internalised homophobia, and I have hated myself for such a long time,” he said.

“I’m in a better place and I also deserve some love.”

