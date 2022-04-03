Craig Revel Horwood has confirmed Anton Du Beke will return as a Strictly judge this year, reports claim.

Craig, 57, is said to have announced the big news during his All Balls And Glitter stage show.

According to The Sun, the dancer and choreographer told his audience: “I really love Anton. I think he is fantastic.

Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood has reportedly spilled the beans on Anton’s return as a judge (Credit: ITV)

Craig Revel Horwood drops Strictly bombshell

“I think last year he did a great job on Strictly as a judge. And we have just found out he is going to do it again this year.”

Strictly bosses replaced Bruno Tonioli with professional dancer Anton last year due to coronavirus pandemic.

Bruno, who has judged on the BBC show since its launch in 2004, found himself stuck in the US because of travel restrictions.

Regulations meant he was unable to commute between the UK and America, where he also judges on Dancing With The Stars in the autumn.

Anton replaced Bruno Tonioli on last year’s judging panel (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly star Johannes Radebe makes emotional confession as he’s quizzed on love life

After hearing Craig’s comments, fans will be left wondering if Bruno has now been axed from Strictly for good.

When approached by Entertainment Daily, the BBC declined to comment.

Meanwhile, last week the line-up of professional dancers for this year’s series of Strictly was announced.

And notably, Anton’s name was missing from the list.

This has also sparked whispers that he might be returning again as a judge, rather than being partnered with a celeb in the ballroom.

Bruno missed last year’s Strictly due to travel restrictions (Credit: BBC)

But as the line-up was announced, Anton remained coy during an interview with Sussex Life.

He said: “The absolute truth is that I don’t know. I haven’t been told. They literally haven’t spoken to me about it. So, whatever you’ve read, it is just a rumour.”

Anton added: “I’m hoping to get a call to say: ‘Look, here you go, come back judging please,’ but we’ll wait and see. I would like to think I’d be on the show in one way or another.”

Judges ‘torn over Anton and Bruno’

The British ballroom champ, who has also starred on Strictly since the beginning, is a real favourite among fans.

His judging stint last year was a huge hit with viewers.

Strictly bosses are ‘torn’ over Anton and Bruno (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly star Anton Du Beke reveals aspect of show that ‘upset him a lot’

But bosses still reportedly found themselves torn over the future of Bruno’s seat on the judging panel.

As the 2021 series came to a close in December, an insider told The Mail on Sunday: “The BBC are in a real quandary here.

“Anton has been so loved and such a pro, so it seems wrong to get rid of him. It seems disloyal, but then it was Bruno’s job.

“It would be going a bit far to suggest there is a row going on, but there is certainly much divided opinion over what they want for next year’s show.”

Who would you like to see on this year’s judging panel? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!