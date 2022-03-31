Shirley Ballas calls for Strictly judging panel shake-up: ‘There is nobody like Bruno’

Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas has broken her silence on the BBC show’s reported judging panel dilemma.

Shirley, 61, is Strictly’s head judge and she’s desperate for Beeb bosses to hear her out.

She wants Anton Du Beke to stay on as a judge.

Anton, 55, has stepped from the dancefloor to the judging desk to fill in for Bruno Tonioli.

Pandemic restrictions meant Bruno couldn’t appear in 2021.

He also works on US show Dancing With The Stars and travelling between the countries was too difficult.

But Anton has proven such a hit with audiences and crew that Shirley wants him to stay on.

What has Shirley Ballas said about Anton on Strictly?

And she wants Bruno back behind the desk too.

They’ll need to find the budget for an extra chair though as Shirley wants five judges instead of the usual four.

Speaking at the recent RTS Awards, Shirley told the Mirror: “I hope Anton stays, but we could have five seats. I just did the tour with Bruno and he was on point and on form. There is nobody like Bruno. He is a force to be reckoned with.”

Strictly’s professional line-up was announced today (Thursday 31 March), with Shirley saying ‘home grown’ talent could replace Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec who both quit this year.

She said: “There are a few people coming in now who are absolutely off the chart. Trust me, it will be amazing.

“I won’t say any names as they are all in the running. There are a few home-grown talents, as they are trained and they represent this country. It would be nice to see.”

Who’s on Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

Meanwhile, The Sun claims that South African dancing champ Cameron Lombard, will be stepping into Aljaž’s shoes.

Cameron has been with Strictly since 2021.

A source told the publication that 2022 would see Cameron, who hails from Cape Town, take a more central role.

The insider said: “Cameron is a big character as well as a hugely talented dancer. He was disappointed not to get a partner for the last series but 2022 is set to be his year.

“He’s already a favourite with hardcore Strictly fans who have seen him on tour, and bosses are confident mainstream audiences will follow suit.”

