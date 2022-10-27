Strictly star Molly Rainford breaks silence on ‘backstage romances’ after Nikita rumours

Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford has addressed romance rumours on the show.

It comes following rumours that she is dating show professional Nikita Kuzmin.

Fans have been speculating ever since the CBBC star, this year’s youngest contestant, was seen cosying up to the Ukrainian pro at the NTAs earlier this month.

Up until now, Molly and Nikita have managed to remain silent on the topic of the so-called “Strictly curse”.

However, Molly was unable to avoid being quizzed about “backstage romances” on Good Morning Britain today (October 27).

In response to Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins‘ questioning, the singer insisted there’s no romances so far.

Carlos and Molly were quizzed on romance rumours backstage at Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Molly Rainford on Strictly rumours

Molly and dance partner Carlos Gu were guests on GMB this morning (October 27). They are hoping to improve their performance on Saturday, after narrowly avoiding elimination in last week’s dance off.

Following a discussion about the upcoming Halloween special, hosts Charlotte and Adil was keen to get the Strictly inside gossip.

They asked if there were any dramas or romances behind the scenes, to which Molly replied evasively: “You know what, it is such a tight-knit group.

“Everyone is so close, we have Friday night takeaway, we’re all chatting and the pros are so lovely. Even the new guys, everyone is amazing.”

Molly insisted there’s no romances blossoming backstage at Strictly (Credit: ITV)

The presenters continued to press Molly on the matter.

“Are there dramas though? Come on, you don’t have to name names. Any tantrums?” egged on Adil.

Charlotte then took the opportunity to turn the topic to romance, asking if Molly or anyone else on the show was “cosying up”.

At this point, the singer became even more sheepish, stammering: “No… no I mean…” before trying to change the subject.

Dance partner Carlos was then forced to step in to help Molly out, telling the presenters: “I think it’s too early to talk about this.”

The couple then seemed to share an awkward laugh.

Molly Rainford and Nikita Kuzmin dating rumours

Today’s interview follows weeks of speculation over whether 21-year-old Molly is romantically involved with Strictly pro Nikita.

Nikita and Molly had become linked earlier this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Molly and Nikita were pictured looking very close at the recent National Television Awards, with sources claiming they “could not take their eyes of one another”.

These reports came just a week after it was alleged that Nikita, 24, had split from his girlfriend of five years Nicole.

The show is of course infamous for its romances, that have over the years become known as “the Strictly curse”. Only time will tell whether this season will see any such coupling-ups.

Strictly Come Dancing will continue this Saturday (October 29) with a Halloween special on BBC 1 at 6.50pm.

