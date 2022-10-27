Kai Widdrington warned over Nadiya relationship by fellow Strictly pros

Strictly Come Dancing professionals issued a warning to Kai Widdrington regarding his relationship with Nadiya Bychkova on It Takes Two last night.

Yesterday’s (October 26) episode of It Takes Two saw the return of the “What’s the answer, dancer?” feature. This gameshow-style segment requires Strictly stars to answer questions about one another.

The segment often sees Strictly stars spill juicy secrets about their fellow dancers (Credit: BBC)

Kai Widdrington on It Takes Two

Last night it was the turn of Strictly professional dancer Kai to take centre stage on It Takes Two’s “What’s the answer, dancer?” segment.

The results left Kai warned over his relationship with fellow dancer Nadiya.

Fellow Strictly Come Dancing professionals were challenged to fill in the blank in the statement: “The most important thing in Kai’s life is…”

Strictly professionals took it in turns to name the “most important thing” in Kai’s life (Credit: BBC)

First to answer was Luba Mushtuk who suggested “football”. Next was the turn of Giovanni Pernice who teased: “We’re flatmates I know exactly what I’m talking about.”

While food and golf proved popular answers, others were keen to speculate over Kai’s relationship with another professional dancer.

Kai and Nadiya on Strictly

Faced with the topic of the most important thing in Kai’s life, there seemed to be one name on everyone’s lips.

Nadiya hoped she was the most important thing in Kai’s life (Credit: BBC)

“Nadiyaaaa!” answered an excited Dianne Buswell.

Karen Hauer and Nikita Kuzmin were also in agreement.

Kai went public with his relationship with fellow dancer Nadiya earlier this year. Reports suggest the pair have been involved since January, following Nadiya’s split from her fiancé.

“They are in love!” gushed Amy Dowden.

Even Cameron Lombard, a new professional this year observed: “They just can’t seem to leave each other alone.”

While Nadiya too was full of hope that she was the most important thing in Kai’s life, answering “Me!” she proved she knows him well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KΛI ЩIDDЯIПGƬӨП (@kaiwidd)

“He’s obsessed with golf,” she added.

Kai was forced to admit she was right.

He revealed his answer: “Playing golf on a Sunday. Of course guys. What else did you think it would be? Do you wanna join me for a game because it’s just me at the moment.”

Following this revelation, Kai’s fellow Strictly Come Dancing professionals issued him a warning.

Gorka Marquez said: “Definitely he will say Nadiya. If not, he will be sleeping on the sofa.”

“Get a life, my friend!” said an outraged Katya, while Nikita added: “You might be in trouble, mate…”

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday (October 29) on BBC One at 6.50pm. It Takes Two airs every week night on BBC Two at 6.30pm.

