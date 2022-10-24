Molly Rainford issued stark warning ahead of this weekend’s Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford has been given a stark warning ahead of her next appearance.

The Nova Jones actress, 21, and her pro partner Carlos Gu found themselves in the dance-off this past weekend.

That’s despite picking up 30 marks for their Couple’s Choice performance to the theme of Grange Hill.

Five other couples scored less with the judges – but Molly and Carlos were still dragged into the bottom two.

Ultimately they lived on to dance another day after all four judges agreed they should be saved from elimination.

But ahead of the upcoming Halloween week performances, a body language expert has cautioned the dance-off could away them again.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu received a six and three eights from the Strictly judges – but it nearly wasn’t enough to see them through (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

A ‘warning’ to Molly Rainford on Strictly Come Dancing

According to analyst Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Molly cannot afford to relax after her brush with being booted out.

Indeed, he reckons she could find herself in a similar position sooner rather than later.

Additionally, Darren also ponders whether Molly could suffer after taking feedback which may hit her confidence.

He told ED!: “Based on their body language, Molly Rainford could well be in a very precarious position next week.

She showed notable signs of stress and nerves when receiving criticism from the judges.

“Molly suffered a blow this week being in the dance off. You could see there was a visible shift in emotion from Molly following her performance and she showed notable signs of stress and nerves when receiving criticism from the judges.”

Molly receives feedback from the judges alongside Carlos (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Could Molly be out of Strictly?

Darren went on to suggest such criticism could affect her if she doesn’t make changes the judges want to see.

He added: “If she’s unable to take their comments onboard and bounce back from this setback, it could mean she finds herself in a similar position next week.”

They danced to the Grange Hill theme – and scored 30 points (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What the judges said about Molly and Carlos

Head judge Shirley Ballas felt Molly was “flawless” when it came to synchronicity and timing in her performance.

However, Shirley did advise Carlos, who choreographs the duo’s routines, that she would like to see ‘changes in energy’.

“It needed a few more changes in it to make the dance a little bit more interesting,” she concluded.

Anton Du Beke, meanwhile, praised the performance as “great” and “excellent” – but also suggested it was a bit “safe”.

“I felt you could have done so much more,” he explained.

“Brilliant, but safe.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday October 29 on BBC One at 6.50pm.

