Bad news for Strictly star Kym Marsh ahead of this weekend’s show following ‘free pass’

Strictly star Kym Marsh has been dealt a major blow by fans ahead of her return to the glitzy BBC One show this weekend.

The Coronation Street actress was missing from the dance floor last weekend after she tested positive for Covid earlier in the week.

Kym Marsh gets ‘free pass’ to this week’s Strictly show

A Strictly spokesperson on Tuesday said: “Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.”

They added: “Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

That meant that Kym and pro partner Graziano Di Prima swerved a vote on Saturday night while other contestants remained prone to elimination.

Unfortunately, comedian and actor Ellie Taylor was eliminated at the weekend, becoming the ninth contestant to be voted off the show.

And it seems fans are not impressed with Kym following her “free pass” into the next stage of the competition.

Strictly fans say Kym Marsh ‘should be eliminated’ next week

Taking to Twitter to vent their frustration, many of the show’s devoted fans claimed that “it would only be fair” that Kym is in the dance-off next week.

One fuming viewer penned: “Kym Marsh should be eliminated next week so lucky to be still in the show.”

A second tweeted: “Should be Kym’s time to go next week unless she pulls off something miraculous.”

Another wrote: “Kym’s had a free ride to the next week, she should go next week it’s not fair.”

A fourth added: “I think as Kym got a bye through to the quarter-final it would only be fair that she is automatically in the dance-off next week…”

“The result could have been different if Kym performed this week,” one fan claimed, before adding: “She shouldn’t be allowed to perform next week, especially that late in the competition.”

Other viewers pointed out how Kym’s Strictly co-star Will Mellor, performed a few weeks back despite being run down with a cold.

“We saw how unwell Will Mellor was a few weeks ago and he had to dance. What a farce,” a viewer penned.

Echoing their thoughts, someone else said: “Umm definitely. Maybe her time is up next week?”

Who has made the quarter-finals of Strictly?

Will opened the show at the weekend with a bang by performing a Charleston.

It was a modern take on the usual wacky number. It ultimately earned him his place at the top of the leaderboard with 38 points.

Meanwhile, Hamza Yassin came in second with 37 points after his Argentine Tango caused the judges to argue.

Fleur East failed to capitalise on her perfect 40 from last week with a rumba that left the judges cold.

Elsewhere, Molly Rainford impressed with a tango, and Ellie landed herself at the bottom of the leaderboard after her jive.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez were just above Ellie in second to last place.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Friday night at 8:00pm on BBC One.

