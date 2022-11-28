Strictly judge Shirley Ballas seeks medical help as ‘cruel’ trolling takes ‘emotional toll’

Strictly star Shirley Ballas has candidly revealed she’s reached out for medical help following relentless online trolling.

The 62-year-old, who is the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, has faced a lot of scrutiny and backlash during this year’s series – something she says has been “quite difficult”.

However, the keyboard warriors have not gone unnoticed by Shirley, who has since hinted her future on the show may be in doubt after feeling low over the past few months.

Shirley has opened up about her mental health (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Shirley Ballas says she’s been to the doctors after ’emotional’ year

Speaking to OK! Magazine the pro dancer said: “I’ve enjoyed the series. But I’m not going to stand here and lie to you – it took its emotional toll.”

Shirley, who joined Strictly in 2017, also admitted that for the first time in her five-decade career, she has had to consult her doctor about her low moods and anxiety.

She admitted: “It did affect me this year for sure. I have [been to the doctor]. Fifty years, I’ve been in this industry! Fifty years!”

Speaking about the messages she receives, Shirley continued: “It makes you [go]… ‘Do I look right? Am I this? Am I that? Cover up your bingo arms. Should I wear a dress with sleeves?'”

Shirley then noted an incident where she saw a comment from a troll that said that her ears are “too big”.

“So, I got a tape measure out and measured my ears,” she revealed.

Shirley has praised the BBC for their support (Credit: ITV)

Strictly’s Shirley Ballas praises BBC bosses

Shirley went on to praise the “phenomenal” BBC, saying they offered her counselling after she was left devastated by the backlash she received from this series.

She said the BBC has “been there for me all the time, they chat to me every week”.

The mum-of-one added that her plan is to retreat out of the public eye when the show ends until January 4 and reassess “what I want to do with myself next year”.

Shirley previously spoke about taking time off earlier this month (BBC)

Shirley reveals boyfriend has noticed a difference in her mental health

This isn’t the first time Shirley has opened up about the impact trolls have had on her mental health.

Earlier this month, following relentless trolling about her judging, Shirley revealed that she will be taking time off work to tend to her mental health.

Speaking to Notebook, the 62-year-old star has opened up about feeling “fragile” after the online abuse she has received.

Shirley said: “I’ve been trained from a very young age that you just get on with it, no matter how you’re feeling, but lately I’ve had a few cracks in that smile.

“I’m not always managing and I’m questioning myself.”

The dancer said that even her boyfriend Danny Taylor had noticed a difference in her in my mental health and emotional state.

She added: “He said: ‘I think you’re ready for a break.’ I’m taking three weeks off at Christmas. I need to take care of myself a little bit more.”

