Strictly 2022 viewers have issued a plea to the BBC over Shirley Ballas’ behaviour at the weekend.

Shirley has faced blowback from fans this week after the results show on Sunday (October 9).

Following the public vote, Fleur East and Richie Anderson were the two celebs left in the bottom two.

Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse all chose to save Fleur and Vito.

However, after the result was confirmed, Shirley revealed that she would have voted the other way.

“Well with the two couples the public put in the bottom two I would have saved Richie and Giovanni,” said the judge.

Tess Daly pointed out: “Of course, it makes no difference to the result.”

However, the damage was already done and, as a result, numerous viewers rushed to social media to slam the judge.

Shirley Ballas angered viewers of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022: Shirley Ballas should be ‘sacked’, say fans

“Shirley would have saved Richie?! She really is just a silly, jealous woman. BBC really need to just sack her at the end of this series. She spoils this show so much #Strictly,” tweeted one angry viewer.

A second viewer fumed: “There’s absolutely no way Shirley could justify saving Ritchie over Fleur… her biases are too much. Time to sack her #Strictly.”

“Shirley needs the sack though #Strictly,” added another succinctly.

Another baffled fan said: “Shirley would rather have saved the men darting around in animal costumes than the technically skilled and beautiful dancer Fleur?”

“How can Shirley actually justify choosing to save Richie over Fleur? What goes through that woman’s mind,” added another.

However, one fan came to the defence of Shirley as the backlash began to intensify.

“The Twitter anger towards Shirley Ballas tonight is BONKERS.

“They’ve been voted off so she can give them a sympathetic nod at the end, no harm done,” tweeted a viewer.

“Everyone get a grip, Shirley Ballas did same last week its to give the loser a small lift,” said another.

Shirley hits back

The show’s head judge hit back on social media and revealed the abuse she has received from fans of the show.

Sharing one particularly vile message, Shirley wrote: “This is the language and messages I get along with other disgusting low life messages.

“Because they think they are multiple British Open to the World Champions and qualified to judge. Very sad indeed.”

Earlier today (October 10), Shirley revealed that several trolls had apologised and she had graciously accepted their apologies.

Fleur East was saved from elimination (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni gushes over Richie

Meanwhile, following Gio and Richie’s elimination, the professional dancer said it was “an honour” to have danced with him.

The hunky dancer said: “I have to say it’s been an honour to be able to dance with you because I know how much you love Strictly Come Dancing. You really are a superfan.

“And I’m glad that you got to do this experience and glad that I got to do it with you.

“It’s been a shame it’s been too short for us but I hope you’ve enjoyed every single second of it, and it stays in your heart forever.

“Look at us we’ve gone out dressed as Timon and Pumbaa. So lovely jubbly, well done Richie.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday, October 15 on BBC One

Strictly It Takes Two is back on Monday, October 10 at 6.30pm on BBC Two

Read more: Strictly fans all make same comparison to Kym Marsh in her wig

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.