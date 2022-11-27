Strictly results: Viewers declare ‘voting done right for a change’ at latest elimination

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed its latest results and Ellie Taylor is the ninth contestant to be voted off the show.

The comedian and her partner Johannes Radebe had to dance off against Fleur East and Vito Coppola.

The judges unanimously chose to save Fleur and therefore Ellie went home.

Strictly results: Ellie Taylor voted off

Ellie had found herself at the bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night (November 26) after her Jive to Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison.

Fleur had also failed to impress with her Rumba to Too Lost in You by the Sugababes.

After both couples danced again, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Fleur and Vito, saying: “Based purely on the technique alone I would like to save Fleur and Vito.”

Motsi Mabuse added: “First of all I would like to say that both couples performed really really well, also for me the technical aspect was very important, so I’m going to save Fleur and Vito.”

Anton Du Beke said: “Well I’d just like to say congratulations to both couples for getting this far into the competition. Both danced marvellously. I thought Ellie danced a great performance in your Jive. And Fleur I thought your technique was strong and you performance was powerful, and I’d like to save Fleur and Vito.”

With three votes to Fleur and Vito, it meant they had won the majority vote.

Head Judge Shirley Ballas then agreed she would also have decided to save Fleur and Vito.

“Both couples danced exceptionally well but on this occasion, down to the technique qualities, I’d have saved Fleur and Vito.”

Ellie’s journey ends

Ellie then spoke to Tess about her time on the show.

“It has been, I’m going to be a cliché machine now, buts it’s been everything and more,” she said.

“I never in a million years expected to be in for this long and to experience it so fully. Strictly is about dancing but it’s also about the people, and every part of this show from the top to bottom, from the execs to the make-up, to the hair to the costumes, to the sets to the band, to my fellow celebs and the dancers – even some of the judges have been alright!

“It’s been an absolute privilege to become part of the Strictly alumni and I’ve really really loved it.”

She then turned her attention to partner Johannes: “We’ve had so much fun.

“And to borrow an Anton-ism, let me tell you about you Johannes Radebe. You [Johannes] are as wonderful as everyone said you would be, and I’ve said you’re like human sunshine and you really really are.

“You see people and you saw me, at every point.

“I have been so worried and so out of my comfort zone and so self-conscious and so weird and you have said ’embrace your weird Ellie’.

“You’ve done it so full-heartedly and without judgement. It’s been an absolute privilege to dance with you JoJo, I don’t know what runs through your body but it’s not blood, it’s rhythm and it’s music, and to watch you perform is incredible.”

Johannes returned the love for his partner, saying: “Oh my goodness – it’s been a pleasure, treasure, that’s our thing.

“Ellie Taylor, moving forward, embrace your weird!

“Embrace your long limbs, because you are one gorgeous person. So thank you for everything, you know my heart, thank you.”

Fans react to Ellie Taylor’s Strictly exit

Viewers were pretty upset to see her go, but admitted it was the “right result” on the night.

“Feels the right result on the night, but still absolutely gutting. Ellie has done herself and JoJo proud. Will miss their dancing, it was a special partnership,” said one.

“I think this was the right result this week. Sad to see her (and JoJo with his fabulous outfits) go but I do think it was their time,” agreed another.

A third said: “Will miss their partnership but definitely weakest of the bunch now and voting done right for a change!”

However others hit out at anyone going home at all given Kym Marsh was given a free pass to next week’s show.

The remaining six couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing will air live on Friday December 2 at 8.00pm, with the results show on Saturday December 3 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

