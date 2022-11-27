Strictly spoiler: Leaked result sees furious fans declare it ‘totally unfair’

The Strictly Come Dancing spoiler has leaked again – and fans have called the result ‘unfair’.

The bottom two was revealed on the usual spoiler site, although Entertainment Daily will not reveal the result here.

And it’s fair to say viewers were unimpressed with how the night went.

The judges scored some couples highly (Credit: BBC)

Fans lash out at Strictly as spoiler is leaked

Most people watching felt it was unfair that Kym Marsh has a free pass to the quarter final next week.

The actress was forced to pull out of Saturday’s show (November 26) after coming down with COVID. It means if she is well enough next week, she is automatically through.

Atfer reading the spoiler result, many fans stated if “Kym was there she would have been in the bottom two”.

“Based on the performances last night, [it] probably is the right call. However, I’m still fuming about Kym being given a bye into QF week, 100% they should have eliminated her, if not instead of then maybe as well as. Seems bloody unfair as Nicolas Adams was made to leave…” wrote one.

Another agreed: “Kym could have been in the dance off, she’s got away with it.”

“I don’t understand why that person was in the dance off this week, it was a brilliant dance. Definitely not deserved. Right result though and agree re Kym,” said someone else in response.

A fourth added: “An interesting one this week because I think Kym would’ve been in the bottom two. Not sure it’s entirely fair but equally don’t know how else to play it out fairly. Maybe no one [should have] left this week, two to leave next week?”

“The person who left was the right person to leave, but I do believe Kym would have been in the dance off had she been there,” agreed another.

Will and Nancy were top of the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Strictly last night?

The remaining couples all performed their routines for the judges.

Will Mellor’s novel Charleston opened the show. It was a modern take on the usual wacky number and earned him his place at the top of the leaderboard with 38 points.

Meanwhile, Hamza came in second with 37 points after his Argentine Tango caused the judges to argue.

Fleur East failed to capitalise on her perfect 40 from last week with a rumba that left the judges cold.

Elsewhere, Molly impressed with a tango, and Ellie landed herself at the bottom of the leaderboard after her jive.

Helen and Gorka were just above Ellie in second to last place.

Ellie’s odds aren’t great (Credit: BBC)

Who’s the favourite to leave Strictly tonight?

According to BonusCodeBets, Ellie Taylor was the favourite to be eliminated this week with her odds at 8/13.

Closely behind Ellie stands Molly Rainford, whose odds to leave the competition are currently at 10/3.

Elsewhere, Fleur East is at 6/1, Will Mellor is at 7/1, and favourites Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin are at 40/1 and 66/1 respectively.

Kym Marsh isn’t included because she is being forced to miss the show this week due to illness.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs tonight at 6pm on BBC One.

