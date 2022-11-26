Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh has been given a free pass to next week and fans are furious.

The actress has COVID and it was announced earlier this week Kym wouldn’t be taking part in tonight’s show.

However when Tess repeated the news Kym wouldn’t be dancing live on Saturday night (November 26) viewers were angry.

Kym and Graziano wowed last week (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh not appearing on tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing

Many fans felt this would have been Kym‘s week to go as the others left in the competition are stronger.

And some don’t think it’s fair given in previous years others contestants have had to leave immediately if they got COVID.

There was precedent last year when Tom Fletcher contracted COVID and got a free pass to the following week, however it wasn’t as late in the competition.

And it appears the stage we’re at is the problem.

Tess revealed the news at the start of the show (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

“I get covid restrictions but its the Quarter Final next week, Kym gets a bye….maybe there shouldn’t be any eliminations this week,” suggested one.

“Kym free pass again? In previous years no one got a free pass this late into the competition. Not fair on the ones that have gone,” said someone else.

A third added: “Why’s Kym got a free pass? If this was last year she’d be gone.”

“It’s not fair that Kym gets a free pass to next week – by rights no one should be eliminated tonight,” agreed another.

A fifth wrote: “And Kym is there.. still IN, getting a free pass until next week. COVID is rubbish and I hope she’s okay and recovers quickly but shouldn’t they have to exit at this late stage? As now someone else may get kicked out earlier than they should.”

“Why’s Kym got a free pass, if it was last year she would have withdrawn!” said someone else.

Someone else agreed: “So just to clarify, Nicola Adams had to leave the competition last year because Katya got Covid a few weeks in but Kym gets a free pass in WEEK 11 because she got Covid? Make it make sense.”

“Kym skipping a week this late in the competition when she is one of the weakest dancers left doesn’t really seem right…” said another.

After resting up, Kym and Graziano will go straight through (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh pulls out of Strictly Come Dancing

Earlier this week a Strictly spokesperson confirmed the news Kym wouldn’t be performing.

“Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday night at 6pm on BBC One

