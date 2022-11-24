Ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing live tour in 2023, the first three stars taking part in it have been announced.

The 2023 tour takes place in January and February and will feature celebrities and pro dancers from the 2022 series.

And while a trio of famous faces have signed up for more appearances on the Strictly dance floor, more will certainly follow.

Furthermore, headline names have also been revealed for the tour’s judging slots, as well as the live shows’ host.

Will Mellor, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West have signed up (Credit: BBC)

Strictly live tour contestants revealed

Confirmed for more dancing fun in the new year are Will Mellor, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West.

Coronation Street star Will is still in the running for the current BBC series’ Glitterball trophy.

Tyler, however, departed the show following last weekend’s Blackpool programme when the judges picked Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu to stay.

And Paralympic swimming champ Ellie was knocked out two weeks before that. She and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin also lost out to Molly and Carlos.

But all three will be able to dance the nights – and afternoons, for the matinee performances – away once again for 31 live shows.

An eager Will enthused: “I can’t wait to put on my dancing shoes and go around the country to perform on huge stages in front of thousands of people who have watched and supported us. Bring on the tour!”

Bring on the tour!

Meanwhile, Tyler added: “I am so happy my Strictly journey isn’t over quite yet.

“And I can’t wait to relive some of our favourite dances and live like a pop star on tour performing for audiences each night!

“I am buzzing to get on the road with the gang.”

The Strictly live tour will include judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke (Credit: BBC)

Strictly tour judges

Joining Will, Ellie, Tyler and the gang will be the judges – otherwise how will a nightly winner be picked?

Well, actually, that is down to the fans in attendance.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke – appearing on the arena tour for the first time – will all replicate their TV roles in front of live crowds.

But while they offer advice and scores for each performance, it is the live audience who vote for their favourite couple by text. And so they decide who wins!

Janette Manrara has the glitter ball ready to take on the Strictly live tour (Credit: Trevor Leighton)

Furthermore, It Takes Two host Janette Manrara will star, too. She joins the tour as host.

And shows will also feature a British Sign Language interpreter, displayed on two large screens either side of the stage.

For more information about venues – including shows in Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Newcastle, London, Belfast and Glasgow – and tickets, visit www.strictlycomedancinglive.com.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 26, at 7.15pm.

