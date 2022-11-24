Strictly fans demand no eliminations this week as star forced to pull out

In the latest Strictly news, fans of the BBC One show have insisted eliminations should be waved off this week.

Viewers insisted it isn’t fair that Kym Marsh – struck down with COVID – is given a ‘free pass’ as she recovers.

That means Kym and pro partner Graziano Di Prima will swerve a vote while other contestants remain prone to elimination.

It was also suggested Kym’s absence could mean any of the remaining contestants could be pulled into the dance off.

Janette Manrara delivers a Strictly news update at the start of Wednesday’s It Takes Two (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly news about eliminations this week

On spin off show It Takes Two last night (Wednesday November 23), host Janette Manrara gave fans an update.

She said: “You may have already heard that Kym has tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly this weekend.

“Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return next week. We’re wishing you all the very best Kym.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Who will go with Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima not taking part this weekend? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How Strictly fans reacted to Kym Marsh news

Social media users expressed concerns about the ex Coronation Street actress.

But they also pondered how putting Kym and Graziano through to the next stage put them at an advantage.

“It’s a bit unfair that Kym Marsh gets a bye on @bbcstrictly this late in the competition,” one Twitter user reflected.

They added: “I could understand in the first few weeks but not now #BBCStrictly #ItTakesTwo.”

Another person sympathised with the circumstances – but agreed it was tough on other participants, too.

“It’s a shame for Kym, but also not very fair on the other contestants if she gets a freebie to the next week,” they tweeted.

And another person tweeted they felt the vote should be wiped to maintain an even playing field – or rather, dance floor.

I think if someone is forced to miss a weekend, no one should go home.

“I think if someone is forced to miss a weekend, no one should go home,” they suggested.

They continued: “As you’re basically gifted through to next week, just seems unfair to me!

“I’d say the same for anyone not just Kym before anyone comes at me #Strictly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIANO DI PRIMA (@grazianodiprima)

‘I hope the public vote is suspended’

Before Janette’s announcement, a similar thought was already speculated about.

One person posted: “I hope the public vote is suspended for this week’s @bbcstrictly if Kym is ill.

“I think it would be unfair to skip to the next week at this stage in the competition.

“It has been done before where the final had an extra contestant #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Someone else said on Facebook: “Nobody should go out this week, then two out next weekend?”

Another reasoned: “To all the people saying that it’s unfair Kym Marsh gets a free pass to the next week, isn’t it more important that she gets well and has a speedy recovery from COVID?

“Byes have been in use even before the pandemic and she probably wouldn’t have went anyway #Strictly.”

However, another person worried the scoreboard could be turned upside down at this stage as the contenders for the Glitterball trophy are whittled down.

“The votes will really count this weekend with Kym Marsh not competing,” they wrote.

“Anyone could be in the bottom two. Get well soon Kym #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Read more: Strictly news: Health issue forces Kym Marsh to bow out of this weekend’s show

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 26, at 7.15pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.