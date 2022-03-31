Strictly: Katya Jones slams claims of ‘tensions’ among stars amid Ukraine crisis

Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya Jones has addressed reports there’s ‘tensions’ among the stars amid the Ukraine crisis.

Reports emerged of ‘tensions’ after Russian dancers Katya and Luba Mushtuk remained silent following Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

However, on today’s edition of Morning Live, Katya slammed the claims.

What did Katya Jones say about Strictly ‘tensions’?

Host Sara Davies – who appeared on Strictly last year – said: “Now Katya I know from being part of the show with you all just what a close-knit group you are.

“But we’ve been seeing reports in the news about rifts in the camp over the Ukrainian crisis.

“That must be upsetting for you?”

Katya replied: “Yeah Sara, this is total nonsense, you’ve seen first-hand how supportive we are of each other always.

“I do want to make one thing very clear, the invasion of Ukraine is totally wrong, it shouldn’t be happening.”

She added: “We’ve been in regular touch with Nikita [Kuzmin], who’s been very proactive about sharing ways of how to help Ukrainian people.

“I find it really, really upsetting to see what these people are going through. But within our group there’s nothing but love and support.”

Luba also said: “It’s been really upsetting to see so much untruthful information because we are only about love, respect and support of each other.

“All of us are thinking about the victims and the people who are paying the consequences.”

Luba and Katya’s co-star, Ukrainian dancer Nikita Kuzmin, has been vocal about ways people can help the people going through this crisis.

He recently opened up about the impact the war has had on his loved ones.

Nikita Kuzmin on the Ukraine crisis

Appearing on The One Show, Nikita said of his grandmother: “We didn’t know if she would manage on the way from Kyiv to Poland.

“On the streets in which the bus passes, you don’t know if the Russian troops are going to shoot the bus. We were all the time anxious, there were two-strike points ”

He added: “All my friends, all the guys I grew up with, have been training with and competed against in training camps, they are all right now defending the country.

“Honestly it’s so inspiring to see everyone unite together. I can just feel the love and appreciation from all over the world.”

