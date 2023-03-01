Karen Hauer declares ‘we’re going to need a creche’ amid ‘exciting’ Strictly baby news

Strictly Come Dancing pro Karen Hauer has joked that the 2023 series of the hit BBC series will need a “creche” following recent “exciting” baby news.

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson and Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are both expecting babies this year.

And Karen, who is the longest-serving pro on Strictly, told Entertainment Daily that she’s “so excited” for her pals.

Longest-serving Strictly pro Karen Hauer is quite content being ‘Auntie Karen’ for now (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly pro Karen Hauer jokes ‘we’ll need a creche’

However, Karen has ruled out joining the club for now.

She tied the knot with husband Jordan Wyn-Jones last year in an intimate ceremony in the Hampshire countryside.

I’m very happy being Auntie Karen right now.

The wedding was attended by Janette and fellow Strictly pro Luba Mushtuk.

But Karen told ED!: “I’m very happy being Auntie Karen right now.

“I’m so excited for both Gorka and Gemma and Janette and Aljaz. We’re going to need a Strictly creche!”

Karen then added: “I have four dogs now so that keeps me quite busy!”

Married life is treating Karen well, though, she admitted.

“It’s fantastic thank you!” she revealed.

Janette and Aljaz announced they were expecting their first baby last month.

Gemma and Gorka, meanwhile, are expecting baby number two and they’ve revealed it’ll be a little boy.

‘They don’t need feedback from me!’

Karen is currently on her Firedance tour with Gorka Marquez, and supportive husband Jordan’s already been to see it “a couple of times”.

Karen added: “For sure he’ll visit again before the end of the run. He loves it!”

She also revealed that she went to see Janette and Aljaz’s Christmas show – but stopped short of offering constructive feedback.

She joked: “They’re such talented dancers and good friends of mine.

“They definitely don’t need any feedback from me – all of my fellow pros are the best in the business.”

Speaking about Firedance, Karen told ED!: “We’re both Latin and we get to put our passion for particular types of music and artists and styles together into a show that we love and get to perform every night.

“We are involved in every part of the production – from the choreography to the music choices and costumes.”

Strictly stars Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez are currently performing in Firedance (Credit: YouTube)

‘You have to keep your wits about you with Gorka!’

And, while she stopped short of revealing Gorka’s annoying habits, she did admit he’s a bit of a prankster.

“We’re quite similar, and we started dancing together a few years ago and realised that it just worked.

“But he does like to pull a practical joke or two, so you have to keep your wits about you!” she laughed.

Firedance runs till April 1. Visit the website here for more details and tickets.

