Strictly star Karen Hauer has announced she’s married her partner Jordan Wyn-Jones.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Chewton Glen in Hampshire on Tuesday.

Karen‘s co-stars joined them for the celebrations as Karen called the day a “fairytale”.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, Karen said: “It feels like a fairytale day. It felt so special to bring our families and friends together.

“I haven’t seen my family for the last two years so it’s really touching to bring them here and be able to share this amazing moment with them.”

Karen went Instagram official with her beau Jordan last year.

She often shares updates with her followers and sweet photos with Jordan.

Who was Karen married to before?

Karen was previously married to fellow dancer Kevin Clifton.

They had tied the knot in 2015 but divorced in 2018.

Jordan often shares sweet pictures of himself and Karen on his own Instagram.

Back in April, he paid tribute to the dancer on her birthday.

It felt so special to bring our families and friends together.

Jordan shared a photo of himself and Karen cuddling.

He said: “Here’s to many more. Here’s to creating memories with you.

“Here’s to giggling like idiots through life, here’s to always being cheeky together.

“Here’s to you. I love you, happy birthday you absolute beauty!”

Fans have gushed over Karen’s romance with Jordan as one said on Instagram: “You look so happy together.”

Another wrote: “You both make a lovely happy and uplifting couple.”

A third added: “So lovely to see you so happy.”

