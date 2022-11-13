Strictly star Jayde Adams slams weight loss comments as she explains the truth about her sexuality

Strictly star Jayde Adams has hit out at people who compliment her on her weight loss.

She has also explained the truth about her sexuality. Jayde was in a same-sex coupling during her time on the show.

Jayde and pro-dancer Karen Hauer were voted out fifth in the competition. They had failed to wow viewers during the BBC-themed week.

Now, Jayde, who is a Strictly superfan, has opened up in an interview with Fabulous about how she will not take comments on her weight ‘lying down’.

Karen and Jayde did an awesome cha cha (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly star Jayde Adams say about her weight?

Jayde said: “It’s our responsibility as adults not to focus on our weight when we are talking to women, and to call them ‘clever and brilliant’ not ‘beautiful and fit’ and praising people for weight loss.

“Since Strictly, people say: ‘Oh you’ve lost weight, well done.’ Well done? What was wrong with me before?”

The comedian was horrifically trolled during her time on the show for her appearance. It became worse after she performed wearing a leotard to Flashdance.

Following her exit from the show, Jayde spoke to It Takes Two host Rylan Clark about the bullying.

“The reason I tackle it the way I do is because for every horrible comment there’s a whole bunch of them that are lovely.

“I just hope with my resilience I can show that sticks and stones may break our bones but names will never hurt us.”

She continued: “I really hope that’s something that I’ve left as a legacy…because I will say, women specifically on this show get it in the neck [on social media].”

Their partnership was perfect (Credit: BBC)

Jayde on her sexuality

During her interview with Fabulous Jayde also explained the truth about her sexuality. There was some surprise when she was paired with another woman for Strictly.

“I [disco] danced with a girl for 13 years, so it was very natural for me. Plus, I think Saturday-night viewers are OK with seeing two women dance together, but they’d be less favourable if I was dancing with a man and I was bigger than him.

“I’ve been watching the show for about 17 years and I’ve seen loads of fat women get absolutely panned for the way they look. I thought it would be less intense if I was the lead.”

It’s the first time a same-sex couple has been heterosexual. Although Jayde insists she doesn’t like “labelling myself” in that way.

She also confessed that although she’s been in all heterosexual relationships over the years that “perhaps there’s more the life than men…”

Karen and Jayde were sent home (Credit: BBC)

Jayde Adam’s exit from Strictly

Jayde made no secret of the fact she was doing the show to honour the memory of her sister, Jenna.

Jenna had died from a brain tumour aged 28 in 2011. Jayde had sobbed on the show and told how she would “grieve for the loss for the rest of [my] life.”

Karen and Jayde exited the show after finding themselves in the bottom against Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu.

The women had danced to Victoria Wood’s The Ballad of Barry & Freda during the week when all the routines paid tribute to the BBC in honour of its 100 year anniversary.

Fans were left ‘devastated’ by the result. However, the comedian described her experience on Strictly as “the best thing I have ever done”.

She also praised Karen as “one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with”.

Jayde added: “I’ve done shows before, and nothing holds a candle to the way that this show is run. It is an incredible thing to be a part of as a performer.”

