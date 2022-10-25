Strictly star Jayde Adams made a defiant vow on It Takes Two on Monday (October 24).

The comedian was eliminated on Sunday night from the main show after finding herself in the dance-off.

Following her elimination, Jayde made an appearance on It Takes Two to talk about her time on the show.

Speaking on the spin-off show, the star discussed the messages she had received on social media during her time in the competition.

Jayde Adams appeared on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Jayde Adams slams trolls on It Takes Two

“The reason I tackle it the way I do is because for every horrible comment there’s a whole bunch of them that are lovely,” she told host Rylan Clark.

She went on to hit back at the remarks and insisted that she had refused to let them impact her negatively.

“I just hope with my resilience I can show that sticks and stones may break our bones but names will never hurt us.”

She continued: “I really hope that’s something that I’ve left as a legacy…because I will say, women specifically on this show get it in the neck [on social media].”

Elsewhere during her appearance, Jayde confessed that she knew she would be going home following her dance at the weekend.

She confessed that once she saw who she would be facing off with in the dance-off, she started coming to terms with the fact that it’d be the end of her time on the show.

“I just had this feeling that I was going to be in the dance-off with Molly and Carlos and there was one person on the production sat next to me, after the main show, and I said it to them,” she said. “Someone out there knows that I’m Mystic Meg because I just knew it.

“And, I just knew if we were up against Molly and Carlos, it was bye-bye Jayde Adams. I am a woman in her thirties who has a reconstructed ACL, babes!”

Jayde Adams was eliminated despite not getting the worst score (Credit: BBC)

‘Best thing I’ve ever done’

Karen and Jayde found themselves in the bottom two despite scoring 28.

They danced to Victoria Wood’s The Ballad of Barry & Freda and outscored three other couples.

Fans were left “devastated” by the result. However, the comedian described her experience on Strictly as “the best thing I have ever done”.

She also praised Karen as “one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with”.

Jayde added: “I’ve done shows before, and nothing holds a candle to the way that this show is run. It is an incredible thing to be a part of as a performer.”

Read more: Jayde Adams’ true feelings over Strictly exit ‘revealed’ as expert details her ‘ungenuine’ gestures

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday October 29 on BBC One at 6.50pm.

So what did you think of Jayde during her time on Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.