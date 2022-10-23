The Strictly Come Dancing results are in for this week and Jayde Adams has left the competition.

Jayde was part of one of the show’s same-sex pairings this year with professional dancer Karen Hauer.

The pair danced a Charleston to The Ballad Of Barry and Freda during Saturday’s live show.

However, it seems it wasn’t enough to keep them in the competition as the judges have voted them off.

Jayde and Karen have been sent home (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Jayde Adams leaves

Jayde was in the dance-off against Molly Rainford and her professional partner Carlos Gu.

Molly and Carlos performed their couple’s choice to the Grange Hill theme tune before Jayde and Karen took to the dance floor.

After both couples danced, the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Well two very different dances but based on technical ability alone I would like to save Molly and Carlos.”

The judges saved Molly and Carlos (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Molly and Carlos.

She said: “Well I thought you were both brilliant, I thought that both performances were better than Saturday night but I am going to save Molly and Carlos.”

Next up was Anton Du Beke, who chose to save Molly and Carlos too.

He told the couples: “Well it’s terrible really. The dance off is such a difficult place to find yourself, and it’s so disappointing and I thought both couples didn’t succumb to that disappointment and performed really really well.

Viewers were gutted to see Jayde go (Credit: BBC)

Who left Strictly tonight?

“But just based on that performance, the couple I would like to save with a slightly more polished technique are Molly and Carlos.”

With three votes, Molly and Carlos went through to next week.

However, head judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have decided to save Molly and Carlos.

She said: “Well both were absolutely superb in the dance off but, on a little bit more precision and quality of movement, I would have saved Molly and Carlos.”

Jayde gushed over her time on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Following her vote off, Jayde gushed over her time on Strictly.

She said: “This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you [Karen] and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work.

“You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with Karen.

“And everyone on this show, said it to me, when I had you, they said ‘you’ve got the best one’ sorry everyone, and I did and you are fantastic and this has been such an honour.”

Jayde paid tribute to Karen, calling her “amazing” (Credit: BBC)

What did Jayde say?

She added: “Not only have I got to be on Strictly Come Dancing but I got to have Karen Hauer, you are amazing, thank you for everything!

“I’ve done shows before, and nothing holds a candle to the way that this show is run.

“It is an incredible thing to be a part of as a performer, we are so looked after, and in this industry where so many people aren’t looked after, this show is incredible, well done everyone.”

Karen added: “It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions for us, and you are so special, so powerful, so emotional, and I’ve loved every second. Thank you Jayde.”

Viewers watching expressed their sadness over the Strictly results and fumed on Twitter.

One person said: “I’m devastated for @jaydeadams on #Strictly.”

Another wrote: “DEVASTATED. I’m not saying Molly should have gone, but Jayde definitely didn’t deserve to leave either.”

A third added: “Gutted. Heart broken. Devastated.”

Others were in uproar as one said: “Oh no. No no no. The public getting voting wrong again.”

Another ranted: “The wrong Adams left tonight, absolutely gutted to lose Karen and Jayde who were happiness in dance form.”

A third added: “Fuming. That dance off was all wrong. Neither should’ve been there and Jayde should NOT be out already, wth.”

Strictly returns to BBC One, Saturday October 29, at 6:50pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of this story.