Jayde Adams’ true feelings over Strictly exit ‘revealed’ as expert details her ‘ungenuine’ gestures

Strictly star Jayde Adams‘ true feelings over her exit yesterday (Sunday, October 23) have been ‘revealed’.

A body language expert has revealed that Jayde was understandably disappointed by her exit, with her gestures conveying this clearly.

Jayde and Karen were the latest couple to leave the show (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Jayde Adams exits show

Last night’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing saw Jayde and Karen Hauer leave the show.

The duo performed a Charleston to the tune of Victoria Wood’s The Ballad of Barry & Freda.

Their dance was performed to celebrate BBC comedy.

They managed to pick up 28 points for their routine, however, it wasn’t enough to keep them from being placed in the bottom two.

Following their dance-off against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, the judges opted to save Molly, eliminating Jayde from the competition.

“This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you [Karen] and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work,” Jayde said.

“Not only have I got to be on Strictly Come Dancing but I got to have Karen Hauer, you are amazing, thank you for everything!”

Jayde paid tribute to Karen following their exit yesterday (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Jayde Admas ‘disappointed’

Now, following Jayde’s exit, a body language expert has revealed the comedian’s true feelings about leaving the show.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren Stanton has revealed that Jayde was disappointed by her exit from the competition.

“I think Jayde knew in her heart this was the week where she was at risk of leaving the competition,” he said.

“While Jayde and Karen have shared a great rapport and connection from the outset, this wasn’t as visible when the pair were waiting to hear the results this week,” he continued.

He then continued, saying that the smile on Jayde’s face wasn’t one of triumph, but one of defeat.

“Her smile isn’t genuine here – only the bottom half of her face is engaged and isn’t as widespread as it has been in previous weeks,” he said.

“We also don’t see any crinkling at the side of her eyes, again suggesting that her smile lacked sincerity and was instead a gesture to mask the disappointment she was truly feeling.”

Jayde was ‘disappointed’ with her exit (Credit: BBC)

Jayde’s true feelings revealed

Darren then continued, saying it was “fair” that Jayde was eliminated this week.

“I think it was both fair and the right decision to eliminate Jayde this week,” he said.

“There were chinks in the armour of her partnership with Karen and while there’s no doubt she has been working hard throughout her time on the show, other pairings appear to have upped their game,” he continued.

Whilst Darren believes it had been Jayde’s time to go, some viewers were devastated.

“DEVASTATED. I’m not saying Molly should have gone, but Jayde definitely didn’t deserve to leave either,” one viewer said.

“The wrong Adams left tonight, absolutely gutted to lose Karen and Jayde who were happiness in dance form,” another wrote.

