Strictly viewers express concern for Dianne Buswell after results show

Viewers of Strictly Come Dancing expressed concern for Dianne Buswell last night (Sunday October 23).

The Aussie dance pro, 33, is partnered up with presenter Tyler West for the current series.

And this past weekend they picked up an impressive 32 points for their Tango to the Doctor Who theme.

However, as the dance-off participants were being confirmed, Dianne and Tyler were left dangling.

And several fans watching at home noted how ‘distressed’ Dianne appeared to become as the anticipation built.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Dianne Buswell and Tyler West danced to the Doctor Who theme (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Dianne Buswell on Strictly

Molly Rainford and her pro partner Carlos Gu were the first couple confirmed for the dance-off.

But as it came down to between Dianne and Tyler, and Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer, for the second spot, Dianne appeared to become tense.

Ultimately, Dianne and Tyler were not compelled to perform again in the dance floor eliminator.

And Jayde and Karen were the pair sent home after the judges all picked Molly and Carlos to remain in the BBC competition.

Dianne appears to grasp her stomach (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

However Dianne’s body language signalled she may have been feeling the pressure as other contestants were told they were safe.

She looked downcast, directing her head and eyes to the floor, as other contenders were whittled away.

Furthermore, by the time it came down to her and Tyler versus Jayde and Karen, Dianne looked to be gripping her stomach.

But moments later, after hearing she and her partner would be safe, Dianne touched her face with relief.

She also hugged Tyler tightly, burying her head in his chest.

She puts her hand on her brow as it was confirmed she and Tyler wouldn’t be in the dance-off (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How fans reacted

Numerous fans picked up on Dianne’s reactions – and speculated on social media.

“Is Dianne okay?! #Strictly,” one worried viewer tweeted.

Another posted on Twitter: “Lads, is poor Dianne okay? I feel like she needs a hot bath and a cuddle #Strictly.”

And someone else remarked they felt like they wanted to reach out to Dianne to console her.

“Dianne looked so anxious bless her, wanna give her a hug #Strictly,” they wrote.

Dianne looked so anxious bless her, wanna give her a hug.

Others agreed she didn’t look very happy, and were also concerned she might suffer a physcial reaction.

“Dianne’s little face is so sad, she was so worried bless her #Strictly,” someone else observed.

And another added: “Dianne looked like she was going to be sick #Strictly.”

Yet another person felt a huge amount of sympathy and empathy for Dianne.

They also reckoned she may have been sobbing, tweeting: “Dianne crying omg I’m literally crying with her #Strictly.”

She then hugged Tyler tightly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

However, someone else was not as supportive.

They suggested: “#Strictly Dianne needs to suck up and learn you’ll (more than likely) eventually be in the dance-off.

“Enough with the dramatic panicking.”

Read more: Strictly results: Jayde Adams becomes latest star to leave as fans devastated

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday October 29 on BBC One at 6.50pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.