Strictly star Jayde Adams shares final picture with late sister: ‘I will grieve my loss for her for the rest of my life’

Strictly star Jayde Adams shared a heartbreaking final picture with her late sister on Instagram this weekend.

The comedian also made a heartwrenching admission too, saying she will grieve for her sister’s loss for the rest of her life.

Strictly star Jayde Adams posts a heartbreaking picture

Over the weekend, Jayde took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late sister.

Jayde’s sister, Jenna, passed away in 2011 after a six-year battle with a brain tumour.

During Saturday’s show (October 15), Jayde dedicated her dance to her late sister.

Taking to Instagram after, Jayde uploaded three pictures. The first was the last photo she and Jenna ever had together.

The second was of Jenna as a little girl, and the third was of Jenna and Jayde dressed up for a dance competition, posing for the camera.

“Last picture we ever had together. Her love for me was so strong, I’ll never ever feel unloved in my life,” Jayde captioned the post.

“I will grieve my loss for her for the rest of my life, it is the most important thing that has ever happened and I am beyond grateful to be able to channel my grief through creativity, thank you @bbcstrictly @karenhauer.”

Jayde and Karen’s dance was in memory of Jenna (Credit: BBC)

Fans show their support

Jayde then continued, writing: “This is Jenna Adams, everyone, she will never be forgotten.

“And yes she would be so proud of me, astounded @claudiawinkle said her name and very jealous I’m on Strictly, we loved this show together.”

Plenty of Jayde’s fans and followers took to the comments to show their support.

Claudia Winkleman posted three love heart emojis in the comment section.

“Jenna would be so proud!!!!!” Giovanna Fletcher wrote.

“Jenna your sister is taking Strictly & comedy by storm.. we have sooooo much love for her. Hoping you have the best view ever,” another follower said.

“You absolutely smashed it tonight and even made me cry tonight with that performance!!! Also, you look like Elsa from Frozen, absolutely stunning,” another commented.

“You ladies have my heart – one of the best partnerships ever on Strictly! What a great tribute to Jenna, you should be very proud!” a third wrote.

Jayde got emotional during the last episode of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Jayde Adams talks sister’s death on Strictly

During Saturday’s show, Jayde spoke about her sister’s passing and how she was going to honour her with the week four dance.

“I didn’t just lose a sister, I lost a best friend, I lost my dance partner,” she said.

“Her telling me to make everyone laugh was my calling.”

She then continued, saying: “When my sister said ‘that’s what you’re here to do now’, I just knew what my place was in the world.”

Jayde and Karen Hauer performed an American Smooth to Bette Midler’s Wind Beneath My Wings.

They picked up an impressive score of 31.

“Your sister will be proud of you, but thank you for doing that for everyone who has lost a loved one,” Shirley Ballas told the star afterward.

