The Strictly results show saw Matt Goss become the third celebrity to leave the competition last night.

He and pro partner Nadiya Bychkova went up against Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima in the dance-off during Sunday’s results programme.

However, Strictly Come Dancing viewers weren’t impressed and they insisted the wrong people were in the dreaded dance-off.

Nadiya and Matt were sent home last night after a dance-off against Kym and Graziano (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results

Matt and Nadiya became the latest couple to be sent home.

Following the judges’ verdict to send him home, Bros star Matt said: “Thank you judges for your candour, you’ve helped me in many ways, my posture – Anton, I am more aware of it.

“This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience.

“I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys.”

Matt was eliminated alongside pro partner Nadiya (Credit: BBC)

However, during the results show, viewers weren’t happy over who was in the dance-off.

Some didn’t think either Matt nor Coronation Street star Kym deserved to be in that position.

One person said on Twitter: “It’s all wrong – Matt Goss is SO lovely and didn’t deserve to go tonight. He’s miles better than Tony [Adams]. Kym didn’t deserve to be in the dance off either.”

Another agreed, writing: “The wrong couples were in that dance-off. Should’ve been the fella from EastEnders [James Bye] and Jayde [Adams].”

A third added: “Can’t believe Kym is in the bottom two. Thought she was great. Love her. Jayde and Tony should be in the bottom.”

The judges decided to save Kym and Graziano (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, another tweeted: “How these two are in the bottom two I don’t know. They’re brilliant! #strictly.”

Others felt gutted to see Matt leave the competition.

One said: “Absolutely gutted. Matt deserved to continue to grow & shine in #Strictly, but I’m thrilled more of the world now knows what a beautiful man @mattgoss is.”

“@mattgoss absolutely gutted for you leaving #Strictly tonight,” another wrote. “You are such a nice, genuine and down to earth man.”

Thanks @NadiyaBychkova for your continued grace & patience. Not only are you a World Champion, you’re a world class teacher! If any of you see me out & about please come say hello. Tonight definitely feels like I have an extended family.

My deepest love & thanks, Matt #Strictly — Matt Goss (@mattgoss) October 17, 2022

Matt Goss leaves Strictly

Following the results, Matt sent a message to his Twitter fans.

He said: “Just taking the day to decompress. I came on social media not knowing what to expect and I am completely humbled, and to be honest with you, very emotional at the outpouring and kindness that I have received.

“We are all complex, thank you for recognising my heart.”

He continued, saying Strictly was “out of my comfort zone but I did gain so much from the experience”.

Concluding his statement, Matt gushed over Nadiya as he called her a “world class teacher”.

He said: “Thanks @NadiyaBychkova for your continued grace & patience. Not only are you a World Champion, you’re a world class teacher!

“If any of you see me out & about please come say hello. Tonight definitely feels like I have an extended family. My deepest love & thanks, Matt.”

Strictly continues on BBC One, this Saturday (October 22), at 6:40pm.

