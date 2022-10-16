James Jordan has called out the Strictly Come Dancing judges for ‘unfairly undermarking’ Helen Skelton.

The pro dancer left the show in 2013, but has always been vocal about his time and thoughts on the BBC programme, especially the latest series.

Strictly: Helen Skelton routine

During Saturday night’s show, Blue Peter presenter Helen took to the dance floor with partner Gorka Marquez.

The two performed a Paso Doble to the song Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela, which earned them 29 points out of 40.

Both Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke scored eight each while Shirley Ballas gave them a seven.

Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood was harsher and scored them a six out of 10.

However, despite the relatively good score, ex-strictly star James didn’t seem too happy, and called out the judges’ behaviour towards Helen.

James Jordan calls out Strictly Judges

Whilst he doesn’t sit alongside the four judges on the series, James has been sharing his views on social media of the new series since it premiered, and he definitely doesn’t mince his words…

Shortly after Helen’s dance, the professional dancer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Helen’s ‘great’ performance.

He wrote: “They seem to have saved all the best till the end again.

“Just makes the first half of the show feel dull in comparison.”

The 44-year-old then gave his verdict on Helen adding: “I loved it and didn’t feel it needed more aggression but she didn’t sell it like Gorka who was epic.

“I think they are great – well done.”

Ex-Strictly star James say Helen was undermarked

James followed up his verdict with the score he’d give Helen, which was an eight.

A few minutes later, James tweeted again, calling out the judge’s ‘unfair’ behaviour.

He said: “Helen – only person to be undermarked unfairly tonight. Fact.”

Fans of the hit dancing show seemed to agree with James’ comments, and flooded the replies section with nothing but praise about Helen.

“She’s still holding back a bit but Gorka is championing her all the way to the final… Be proud of yourself Helen,” one fan wrote.

Helen – only person to be undermarked unfairly tonight

Another added: “Totally agree!”

Meanwhile, a third penned: “Such harsh comments and scores from the judges. They were brill.”

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing

Following their performance last night, pro dancer Gorka paid an emotional tribute to Helen.

While chatting to host Claudia Winkleman, Gorka made a touching statement about Helen.

He said: “Can I just say something, I know you have been having a difficult time.

“And I know you may not feel like you’re beautiful, or good enough or anything but if you don’t believe in yourself, I believe in you, everyone here believes in you.”

He added: “You are an amazing woman, very inspirational, an amazing mum, so believe in yourself please.”

Viewers’ emotional of Gorka’s tribute

Viewers watching were emotional over Gorka’s message and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Many thought Gorka was seemingly making a dig at Helen’s ex-husband. The pair had split earlier this year and he’s reportedly dating again.

One person said: “Love how Gorka called out Helen’s ex. Well done that man.”

