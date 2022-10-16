The Strictly Come Dancing results are in and Matt Goss has become the third celebrity to be sent home.

Matt and his partner Nadiya Bychkova faced the dance-off against Kym Marsh and her pro partner Graziano Di Prima.

However, the judges decided to send home Bros singer Matt following his performance.

Matt and Nadiya lost the dance off (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Matt Goss sent home

Kym and Graziano performed their Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings while Matt and Nadiya danced their Jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney.

After doing all they could to impress the judges, the panel delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood decided to save Kym and Graziano.

He said: “I think both couples went up a major notch, I mean Matt you went fantastically mad in that, I loved it, and Kym you were really great in that.

Matt and Kym went against each other in the dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Matt Goss on Strictly

“But the couple I would like to save is Kym and Graziano.”

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse chose to save Kym and Graziano too.

She said: “From that dance off only, I have decided to save Kym and Graziano.”

Next up was Anton Du Beke, who decided to save Kym and Graziano as well.

He told them: “I would just like to say you should both be thrilled with the way you performed in the dance off, it’s the most high pressured of situations.

“Matt – that’s your best performance of the whole series, you should be really proud of yourself.

Kym and Graziano were saved by the judges in the Strictly results show (Credit: BBC)

“But the couple with the higher technical ability, I think for me, going through is Kym and Graziano.”

With three judges all choosing to save Kym and Graziano, this meant they’ll stay in the competition.

However, judge Shirley Ballas said she would have also saved Kym and Graziano.

She said: “I also felt that both couples were 100% committed, spot on performances today. But the couple with a little bit more technical skill was Kym and Graziano and that’s who I’d save.”

Speaking about his time on Strictly, Matt said: “It’s an extraordinary experience, I have been in America for 25 years.

Matt and Nadiya were sent home by the judges (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Who left Strictly tonight?

“Thank you judges for your candour, you’ve helped me in many ways, my posture – Anton, I am more aware of it.

“This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience. I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys.”

Meanwhile, Nadiya added: “First I’m so grateful that I got to teach and dance with a music icon.

“But, more important than this, I got the privilege to get to know Matt, for who you really are. Not many people know you and you’re a beautiful soul, very kind human and a real gentleman.”

Viewers shared their thoughts on the results on Twitter, with many saying they feel “gutted” because he’s so “nice”.

One person said on Twitter: “Gutted to see @mattgoss leave #Strictly tonight, he’s such a nice guy.”

Another wrote: “I’m absolutely gutted for @mattgoss and @NadiyaBychkova leaving this week.”

A third added: “How nice does @mattgoss seem!? So gutted to see him go.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, next Saturday (October 22), at 6:40pm.

