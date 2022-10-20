Strictly stars James Bye and Giovanni Pernice have struck up a close friendship.

Giovanni was recently voted out of the competition after failing to impress with his partner, Richie Anderson.

As a result, fans were understandably devastated to have the Strictly Come Dancing favourite no longer on their screens.

During their time on the series, rumours plagued the pair and suggested that there was friction behind the scenes.

However, it’s something they have continually denied.

During an appearance on Lorraine today, dancer Amy Dowden made a fleeting remark about Giovanni while chatting with James.

James Bye and Amy Dowden appeared on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

James Bye and Giovanni Pernice have ‘bromance’ on Strictly

She confessed that Giovanni and James have struck up a “bromance”.

James made a jokey remark about Giovanni, which made his former partner and Lorraine stand-in presenter Ranvir Singh start giggling.

Amy then interjected: “He’s got a little bit of a bromance going on with Giovanni.”

James then gushed over Gio.

Meanwhile, the pair went on to tease what their performance on Saturday will be like.

Amy and James will be dancing to a version of the EastEnders theme tune.

“This is so special because James has been in the show for so many years, but also many of the cast have been on Strictly as well,” said Amy.

“We’ve gone for a bit of drama and emotion and obviously the content of the foxtrot,” she said.

She went on to add that she’s feeling the pressure to make “the best routine possible because I know how important it is to James as well”.

James will be dancing to the EastEnders theme this week (Credit: ITV)

James on this weekend’s performance

“Honestly, I can’t wait for Saturday. Normally you get nervous, but this week I am really excited,” James added. “I know it’s amazing. I can’t tell you how honoured I am to be representing EastEnders in such an iconic year and to be doing something that has never been done on Strictly before.”

Elsewhere, James went on to add that he still feels nervous about hitting the dance floor in front of the UK public each week.

“The nerves are always going to be there, but what happens is I think you get a bit more confident each week and you feel more excited, so for me I am just enjoying it more and more,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Martin Fowler actor revealed recently that his busy work schedule means he doesn’t get much time at home to spend with his family.

He and his wife Victoria Bye have three kids, Edward, eight, Louis, six, and Hugo, three.

The family recently sent James a touching video message while he was appearing on It Takes Two.

They said: “Daddy you are the best dancer ever. You’re our favourite superhero. We love you so much. Good luck daddy.”

James then became teary-eyed and said: “Well you know like – I’m so sorry. They watch at home and they’re so supportive. I’m so lucky to have that support at home.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, this Saturday (October 22) from 6:40pm.

