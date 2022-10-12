Strictly star James Bye wells up over surprise message from children on It Takes Two

James Bye had to fight back the tears after he got a surprise message from his children on It Takes Two last night (October 11).

The EastEnders actor and Strictly Come Dancing star revealed that his busy work schedule means he doesn’t get much time at home to spend with his family.

He and his wife Victoria Bye have three kids, Edward, eight, Louis, six, and Hugo, three.

James Bye receives emotional video from children

During last night’s episode of the Strictly spin-off, James and pro partner Amy Dowden joined Rylan Clark to discuss their dance from Saturday.

However James – who plays Martin Fowler on the BBC soap – was caught off guard when he received an adorable video from his children.

It Takes Two host Rylan introduced the touching message from James’ kids.

James’ family surprised the star with a sweet message (Credit: BBC)

James’ children share sweet message

They said: “Daddy you are the best dancer ever. You’re our favourite superhero. We love you so much. Good luck daddy.”

Moved by the sweet message, James became teary-eyed and said: “Well you know like – I’m so sorry.”

Wiping away his tears, he continued: “They watch at home and they’re so supportive. I’m so lucky to have that support at home.”

James got emotional after seeing the sweet message (Credit: BBC)

James Bye’s dance on Saturday night

It comes after James and Amy’s Guardians of the Galaxy movie week routine last weekend.

During Saturday night’s live show, James channeled Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord/Peter Quill character while dance partner Amy dressed as Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

The pair danced the cha cha cha to the iconic Marvel theme tune, Hooked On A Feeling.

Although judge Craig Revel Horwood said James’ dance ‘lacked hip action’, head judge Shirley Ballas said he made her ‘proud’.

The pair ultimately scored 22 out of 40, however James received a special shout-out from none other than the actual Guardians Of The Galaxy director.

The couple scored 22 out of 40 for their Guardians of the Galaxy routine (Credit: BBC)

James Bye receives shoutout from film director

Filmmaker James Gunn – who has worked on hit movies like The Suicide Squad and Avengers: Endgame – said he was considering adding the soap star’s performance in the next Guardians Of The Galaxy instalment.

He shared a snippet of James’ Strictly performance on Twitter, writing: “Can’t decide whether I should keep this scene in Vol 3. Let me know what you think below.”

Fans naturally went wild over the special shout-out, with one writing: “I think it would be a suitable fit! Plus, no doubt it would start a social media trend!”

“James Gunn watches Strictly. Love it,” another added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, this Saturday (October 15) from 6:30pm.

