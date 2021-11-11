It Takes Two fans were left stunned by host Janette Manrara‘s awkward question to Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis last night (November 10).

Rose and professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice were on the Strictly spin-off talking about this weekend’s show.

But fans were left staring at the TV in shock when Janette posed Rose an awkward question.

Rose appeared not to notice Janette’s awkward question (Credit: BBC)

Talking about dancing to Clean Bandit tune Symphony this weekend, Janette said: “When you hear that music, how does it make you feel?”

EastEnders star Rose is the show’s first deaf contestant.

Viewers took to social media to share their horror over the gaffe.

Rose is the first deaf contestant on Strictly

“Watching It Takes Two erm, Janette, Rose can’t hear the song so why ask her how she feels when she hears it?!” one fan raged on Twitter.

Another said: “Anyone else notice the awkward moment when Janette asked Rose how she felt when she heard the song?”

A third commented: “Did Janette just ask Rose how she feels when she ‘hears’ that music?”

The moment seemed to pass without Janette, Rose or Gio picking up on it though.

And Rose was stunned when 60s icon Twiggy sent her a message of good luck.

The awkward moment was not missed by fans (Credit: BBC)

The actress was lost for words but managed to squeal: “Twiggy said my name! Oh my God!”

It was another high-scoring weekend for Rose and Gio who wowed judges with their Samba performance.

But one judge wasn’t quite as impressed as the others.

Anton Du Beke faced the wrath of Strictly fans when he called Rose’s performance “not too bad”.

He said: “Well not too bad. I felt that was one of your most nervous performances, certainly at the beginning.”

EastEnders star Rose has wowed Strictly fans

Fans didn’t agree and took to Twitter to question Anton’s comments.

“No idea what Anton meant. Rose was full of confidence throughout. Groovy baby!” said one.

Another added: “Anton was bizarre with that. I saw no nerves there at all, loved all of that.”

A third said: “Just watched Rose and Gio, so energetic, Anton? WTF?”

Another added: “What on EARTH is Anton on about???”

Rose has wowed the judges and viewers (Credit: BBC)

“Love Rose and Gio – they should definitely win this and nerves? What nerves? Anton isn’t often wrong but tonight he was,” said another.

This weekend is Couple’s Choice and Rose will be aiming for another 40.

They made history a fortnight ago by being the first pair to get a perfect score so early in the series.

