Strictly Come Dancing fans were none too pleased about Anton Du Beke‘s comments about EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis after her samba last night (November 6).

Rose and pro partner Giovanni Pernice gave a solid performance, with three out of the four judges loving it.

However, Anton found fault with Rose’s delivery, after host Tess Daly came to him first for his opinion on her dance.

Anton Du Beke found himself on the receiving end of viewer backlash last night (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly star Anton say about Rose?

After Rose and Gio finished their dance, host Tess Daly explained that she had been “nervous” about coming back to Latin.

Tess then asked Strictly judge Anton if her nerves had shown. And, controversially it would seem, he did.

Anton said: “Well not too bad.

“I felt that was one of your most nervous performances, certainly at the beginning.”

He then explained that he thought Rose had picked it up the further into the routing she got.

“Basically a really good performance but a little bit nervous,” he said.

Nonetheless, Rose was still given scores of eight from all four judges.

However, that wasn’t enough to appease the viewers at home.

Everyone but Anton seemed to love Rose and Gio’s samba (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly fans make of Anton’s comments?

It’s fair to say they spotted no nerves whatsoever and wondered if Anton was watching a different dance to them.

“No idea what Anton meant. Rose was full of confidence throughout. Groovy baby!” said one.

Another added: “Anton was bizarre with that. I saw no nerves there at all, loved all of that.”

A third said: “Just watched Rose and Gio, so energetic, Anton? WTF?”

Another added: “What on EARTH is Anton on about???”

“Love Rose and Gio – they should definitely win this and nerves? What nerves? Anton isn’t often wrong but tonight he was,” said another.

Anton ‘projecting his own nerve’ on Rose?

Others brought up Anton’s previous sambas, especially the one where he dragged Ann Widdecombe around the dance floor.

“Maybe Anton was just projecting his own nerves on Rose because he can’t do sambas,” said one.

Others were a little more harsh towards the judging newcomer.

“Anton is talking absolute [bleep],” one viewer commented. “Rose was SO confident, especially with that solo start.”

Another didn’t hold back either.

“I always love everything about Rose and Giovanni but tonight add Rose’s amazing outfit to my love fest this week. I want those boots! Oh, and Anton is a prat,” they said.

The Strictly results air tonight (November 7) on BBC One at 7.15pm.

