Helen Skelton has revealed how Strictly Come Dancing is helping her after the heartbreak of her marriage split.

The television presenter separated from husband Richie Myler back in April.

It was recently revealed the rugby player is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Helen has been impressing fans with her skills on the BBC ballroom dancing competition.

And she appears to suggest that it’s been like therapy for her.

Helen Skelton has revealed Strictly is like therapy for her since the marriage split (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly: Helen Skelton on marriage split

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I came into this show quite battle-hardened. Strictly is quite overwhelming for a lot of people but for me, weirdly, I was in the best place to be in it. Other people were worried about all the attention or baring their souls on the telly, whereas I was ready for that.

“I love that we talk about mental health more now, but I’d love that we could talk about how people can address their mental health. I’ve always seen my brain as being like a muscle — one which I need to exercise to keep my head in check.

“So that’s what Strictly is doing for me, it really is. It’s the most brilliant, all-consuming thing to be a part of,” she said.

In the same chat, Helen referenced her heartbreak over her split from Richie.

She was asked on a scale of one to Adele – the singer famed for her heartbreak ballads – how she felt in the wake of the break-up.

Helen sadly admitted that she was “quite” Adele when it came to facing her heartbreak.

However, she reiterated that she is having a “great time” on Strictly.

And she revealed that she was asked pretty late in the day – when the other stars had started being announced.

What happened between Helen Skelton and her former husband?

Back in April, Helen and Richie confirmed they had split up after just under nine years of marriage.

The ex-couple share three children together – including Elsie, who was born in December 2021.

Not long after splitting from Helen, it was reported that Richie had moved on with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Six months after his split from Strictly Come Dancing star Helen, it was reported that Richie and Stephanie are expecting their first child together.

Strictly star Helen Skelton separated from husband Richie in April (Credit: Splash News)

She isn’t looking for love

Meanwhile Strictly star Helen recently announced that she had moved back into her parents’ home following her split.

Speaking to the Telegraph last week, Helen revealed that she and her children had moved in with her parents.

“I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together,” she said.

She said that being able to take her dog for a walk across the fields is a “joy” and that her kids have taken to farm life with “ease”.

Read more: Strictly star Helen Skelton makes shock confession about son after admitting pressures of being ‘single mum’

The Countryfile star then said that they’re all “really happy”, which is “all that really matters”.

She also confessed that she doesn’t have time to be looking for love at the moment.

“I’ve got loads to be thankful for. I’m not going to worry about the one thing I haven’t got,” she said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!