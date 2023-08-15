‘Richie is not matching her commitment’: Helen Skelton’s ex ‘blamed’ for her radio exit

Helen Skelton quit her BBC Radio 5 Live show due to her separation from ex Richie Myler, a report claims.

Countryfile star Helen emotionally told listeners on Sunday (August 13) “the juggle is real” as she revealed her departure.

The 40-year-old mum-of-three explained she wanted to prioritise supporting her children in their weekend sports fixtures.

Former Strictly contestant Helen also shared how she has “loved every minute of the past year”. She had taken the slot over from Laura Whitmore.

Helen’s decision to step back from came days after she was accused of coming under fire from BBC bosses concerning allegations about plugs on her Instagram account.

But today (Tuesday August 15), a tabloid website claims Helen is being ‘stretched’ by childcare needs.

Helen Skelton and her ex Richie Myler share three children together (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Helen Skelton news concerning her ex Richie Myler

Rugby league player Richie, 33, is the father of Helen’s three children – Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and Elsie Kate, one.

Helen shared in April 2022, when Elsie Kate was four months old, that she and Richie had separated.

He is now in a relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, whose father is the President of his club Leeds Rhinos. The couple became parents together in May.

However, according to MailOnline, his new baby and career means Richie hasn’t been able to assist as much “as he would ideally like” with his children with Helen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richie Myler (@richiemyler)

‘Richie is not matching her commitment’

A unnamed source is quoted as saying: “Helen is a fighter and will always do the best for her children. But she’s been spread fairly wide in terms of taking care of the kids’ needs and, to put it bluntly, Richie is not matching her commitment.”

It’s Helen who is making the most sacrifices.

The insider reportedly went on: “It’s Helen who is making the most sacrifices, as the thought one of her kids could be playing sport with neither of their parents watching and cheering them on, breaks her heart.”

Additionally, they claimed: “That’s why she felt she had no choice but to quit the Sunday show, despite the fact she didn’t really want to as it was a great opportunity in her career and she loved doing it.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Helen Skelton and Richie Myler for comment.

Helen Skelton manages a smile after quitting BBC Radio 5 Live (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Despite her breakup, it was recently reported Helen may be back on the dating scene.

A source claimed to OK! in July that Helen is “reluctantly dipping her toe back into the dating pool”.

Furthermore, they are said to have said: “After her trust was broken, she’s nowhere near ready for an all-in long-term romance. But she’s not closing herself off to anything any more. She’s open to new adventures in all respects and is making it her aim to say ‘yes’ to more things that excite her.”

