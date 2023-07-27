Helen Skelton ‘dipping her toe back into the dating pool’ after split from husband Richie Myler

Television presenter Helen Skelton is single and ready to mingle following her split from husband Richie Myler, it’s been reported.

The Strictly Come Dancing star split from her long-term partner at the end of 2021 and is yet to find a lasting love.

Helen and her ex have three children together and parted ways just weeks after their third baby was born. The presenter said that her stint on the ITV dance show around the same time “helped mend her broken heart”. And now it seems she’s pretty much ready to waltz back onto the dating scene…

Helen Skelton ready to date after husband split?

Her rugby player ex Richie quickly moved on, but that did not happen for Helen. Announcing their split, Helen said they would try their “best to co-parent” their children.

She’s not closing herself off to anything any more.

Richie went public with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkall, shortly after separating from the former Blue Peter presenter. The pair welcomed their first child together in April this year.

But things look good for Helen with a source claiming to OK! that she is looking for love. They divulged she is “reluctantly dipping her toe back into the dating pool”.

The source went on to claim: “After her trust was broken, she’s nowhere near ready for an all-in long-term romance. But she’s not closing herself off to anything any more. She’s open to new adventures in all respects and is making it her aim to say ‘yes’ to more things that excite her.”

What is Helen up to now?

Helen turned 40 on July 19 and shared a video on her Instagram with the caption: “Grateful for another spin around the sun.”

Many of her fans and celebrity pals commented on the post to wish her another year of fabulousness.

The Countryfile star recently announced that her book In My Stride will be out this autumn, giving her lots to focus on.

Helen is also working with former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker on the new Channel 5 show Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventure.

