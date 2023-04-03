Richie Myler, the ex of Helen Skelton, has reportedly welcomed his baby with his girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Richie and Strictly Come Dancing star Helen announced their split last year. Just months later, reports claimed that Richie had began dating Stephanie and she became pregnant.

Now Stephanie has given birth, according to Richie’s rugby coach Rohan Smith.

Richie Myler and Helen Skelton

According to The Sun, Rohan said: “Richie has spent a bunch of time in hospital with the birth of his new little baby, so we’ve given him a little time off to settle in at home.”

Last April, Helen confirmed her split from Richie.

On Instagram, the star said: “Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

Richie and Helen split last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shortly after their split was announced, reports claimed that Richie had ‘moved on’ with Stephanie.

It was then revealed that Richie and Stephanie were expecting a baby together.

Richie has three children with Helen. Their youngest, daughter Elsie, was born in December 2021.

Last October, Richie hit out at “abusive messages” he had been receiving.

He said on his Instagram at the time: “I’ve decided to put my profile private from now on.

Richie has welcomed a baby with girlfriend Stephanie (Credit: Photo by Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com/Shutterstock)

Helen Skelton on Strictly

“If you’re on here to share my photos or stories of me and my life maliciously to other people or waste your time sending me abusive messages please just unfollow me.

“I’m going to start removing people from my account one by one, so if you are a genuine rugby fan and I accidentally remove you I apologise in advance and will accept you back! Thank you, Richie.”

Elsewhere, last year saw Helen compete on Strictly Come Dancing. She made it to the final with professional partner Gorka Marquez.

During the series, Helen received support from Gorka. He told her during a live show: “You are an amazing woman, very inspirational, an amazing mum, so believe in yourself please.”

