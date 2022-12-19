Strictly: Helen Skelton makes emotional confession about ‘dark days’ following marriage heartbreak

Strictly star Helen Skelton made an emotional confession about her time on the show after losing out on the Glitterball trophy.

The presenter revealed that the dancing competition has helped mend her broken heart, following her split with her husband Richie.

She also claimed that her incredible experience in the live final would see her through her “dark days”.

Presenter Helen Skelton lost to Hamza Yassin in the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton makes emotional confession about Strictly

Helen narrowly missed out on the Strictly glitterball after losing to Hamza Yassin last weekend.

The presenter was one of the favourites to win as the nation fell in love with her after a very tough year.

However, the presenter revealed that despite not winning, the support and atmosphere of the live final “would see me through any dark days”.

Talking on Monday morning’s Lorraine, Helen spoke out about her experience on the dancing competition.

Host Ranvir Singh said: “It’s as if you mended your heart live on air. Your sort of represented so many people who need to put their life back together, and I applaud you for what you have done.”

The mother-of-three shared: “Look I just wanted to make my kids proud. So we didn’t quite bring home that trophy but we made memories that would make a lifetime.”

The presenter added that winning “would have been the perfect way to say thank you” for the good that Strictly did for her emotionally.

She also explained: “If I could bottle that atmosphere from Saturday, it’ll see me through any dark days. It was just the most wonderful feeling. It just goes to show what happens when you surround yourself with good people.”

Taking to Instagram, the presenter also shared a picture reel from her time on Strictly.

She captioned the post: “Probably going to be a bit of Strictly spam on here for a while. Sorry about that. Random reel of some moments that made me smile.

“Huge congratulations @jowitaprzystal and @hamzayassin90 you’ve been brill all series! @mollyrainford @gkx_carlos your next chapters will be epic. @fleureast @vitocoppola you will always be the people I try to be more like.”

Strictly star Helen Skelton split with her husband back in April (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Helen split with her husband Richie

Helen revealed that she had split with her rugby player husband, Richie Myler, back in April, just months after the birth of their third child.

Posting on Instagram at the time, Helen shared: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple.

“He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

Now, the Leeds Rhinos rugby star is reportedly expecting a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

The pair’s relationship first came to light in May, days after he ended his eight-year marriage with Helen.

Helen was said to be heartbroken by the breakdown of her marriage and a source even told MailOnline: “Helen is absolutely devastated.

“Now she is contemplating life without him while he has moved on with his new partner.”

