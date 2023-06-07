Helen Skelton news met with support from celebrity pals: ‘Lessons learned’

Helen Skelton has been met with a lot of support from celebrity friends after sharing some exciting news.

The TV presenter, 39, took to her Instagram page to reveal that her new book, In My Stride, will be out in autumn. Commenting under her post, many of Helen‘s pals sent their congratulations.

The star’s caption read: “Excited to share my new book #InMyStride is out this Autumn! It’s a book about making life one long series of adventures, whatever comes our way. You can now pre-order on the link in my bio… and don’t miss the signed copies available at Waterstones! @headlinebooks #ad.”

In the post, Helen can be seen talking in a video, sporting a black cropped top and white bottoms. She also shared a snap of her book cover, where she can be seen smiling in a beautiful pink dress.

In the clip, Helen said: “The book is out in autumn, I hope you enjoy it. It’s all about lessons learned.”

Helen announced her new book will be out in Autumn (Credit: Splash News)

Taking to the comment section, Gorka Marquez commented with hand clap emojis and wrote: “Yeay!!!! @helenskelton.”

Baker Candice Brown commented: “Yesssss so many congratulations.”

Julia Bradbury added: “You take it all in your stride darling. Congrats on your new book, can’t wait to read it.” And Laura Tobin said: “Sounds great!”

Other followers wrote: “Congratulations!!!Ppre ordered of course, so proud of you always,” “Looks amazing @helenskelton,” and “Amazing Helen! I can’t wait to read it.”

Helen recently revealed that she had a hectic half-term (Credit: Splash News)

The former Strictly Come Dancing star recently revealed that she’s back at work following a hectic half-term.

Furthermore, she wrote on Instagram: “Busy half term…. Fridge crying to be restocked, machine groaning under the washing but we go back to school grateful for the time and sunshine. Thanks big bro for the Wembley memories (@bbc5live @bbcsoundsmy show still available 10am-12).

“Thanks @draytonmanor for the lovely stay. Cheers lakes for a glorious camping trip, even squeezed in a morning with @gooutdoors fam, a party for each child and an eve with old pals (soap award pic pending).

“Thanks as always to the parents and their constant logistical support. Back to work for a rest.”

