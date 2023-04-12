Fans furious as Helen Skelton’s new series of Springtime on the Farm is taken off air

A new series of Springtime on the Farm, fronted by Helen Skelton, was due to start last night (April 11), but fans were left furious when a repeat aired instead.

As fans took to social media to complain, Channel 5 explained why the episode didn’t air.

Springtime on the Farm is hosted by Helen, Adam Henson and Jules Hudson and celebrates farmers during their busiest season.

Helen Skelton is one of the hosts of Springtime on the Farm (Credit: Channel 5)

Fans furious as Springtime on the Farm repeat aired

Fans were looking forward to a new series of Springtime on the Farm, which was due to feature a royal visit from Princess Anne and show farms recovering from Covid-19. But viewers were left confused when a repeat from last year aired instead.

One fan wrote: “Why is Channel 5 showing last year’s Springtime on the Farm, where is the new series?!” A second added: “They’ve played the wrong ep!” Another viewer said: “Springtime on the Farm just isn’t as interesting when it’s prerecorded. I realise that it’s technically more difficult but you’ve spoiled us in the past. Why disappoint us now?”

Where is the new series?!

A fourth fan complained: “Is there a technical issue? There was a big delay and now we are watching last year’s footage.”

Channel 5 explained why the new series of Springtime on the Farm didn’t air (Credit: Channel 5)

Channel 5 releases statement about Springtime on the Farm

The channel later explained that the new series of Springtime on the Farm wasn’t shown due to a technical glitch.

On Twitter, Channel 5 explained: “Apologies, we’ve had a technical issue with today’s planned Springtime on the Farm. It will be back tomorrow at 8pm as planned, all new.” That means the show will air tonight, Wednesday, April 12 at 8pm on Channel 5.

The show has live segments, and there was likely a technical glitch in showing the lives. One fan replied: “Feel like I’ve been cheated out of an episode! Hope we get an extra episode at the end for what we’ve missed.”

Read more: Helen Skelton appears to confirm relationship status following split from husband Richie Myler

Springtime on the Farm returns on Wednesday, April 12 at 8pm on Channel 5.

Do you watch Springtime on the Farm? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.