Helen Skelton appears to have confirmed her relationship status following her split from rugby player husband Richie Myler last year.

Since then, there have been reports that Helen has been dating Strictly pro Vito Coppola. And now, in a new interview, Helen appears to have addressed rumours about her love life

Helen married England Rugby League player Richie Myler in 2013. The couple went on to have three children – Ernie, seven, Louis, five and Elsie, 16 months.

The former Blue Peter presenter announced their split late last year, shortly before signing up to take part in Strictly. She told fans that Richie had “left the family home” but that they would “be doing [their] best to co-parent”.

Just months after their split, Richie went public with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkall and the pair welcomed a baby last week.

Helen Skelton ‘confirms’ relationship status following split from husband

Meanwhile, Helen has remained tight-lipped concerning her own relationship status since her split from Richie. The presenter has made no comment regarding claims that she has been going on casual dates with fellow Strictly star Vito Coppola, since growing close to him on the Strictly Live Tour.

And she has done her best to ignore the constant questions about who or whether she is dating. In fact, in a recent interview with Grazia, she gave a brilliant response to those speculating about her relationship status.

‘Have you got a boyfriend?’

As talk turned to her love life, Helen appeared to confirm her single status. She told the mag: “When I was in Blue Peter, I was travelling all around the world, and seeing and doing incredible things. And whenever I came back home and caught up with people, all they would ask is: ‘Have you got a boyfriend?’

“I was like, no, but I’ve got a few world records!” came Helen’s perfect put-down. Instead, she appears to be enjoying this “new chapter” in her life, where she has relocated he family to her parents’ farm in Cumbria. There, she will host her new show Springtime on the Farm which will begin on Channel 5 tonight at 8pm.

