Helen Skelton fights back tears and admits she’s ‘not alright’ as she quits BBC presenting role

An “emotional” Helen Skelton has quit her BBC Radio 5 Live show, with the presenter fronting her last programme earlier today (August 13).

Strictly 2022 star Helen took over the slot from Laura Whitmore a year ago. However, fighting back tears, the star told listeners of her decision to quit.

Helen Skelton told fans that today was her last day at Radio 5 Live (Credit: Instagram)

Helen Skelton quits Radio 5 Live show

Talking to her co-presenters, Helen, with her voice breaking, said: “I am not alright about it but needs must. The juggle is real.”

Helen added that she wanted to be around to see her children taking part in their weekend sports fixtures. She added: “There is an eight year old with a sideline who needs me.”

The star is mum to three kids – Ernie, eight, Louis, five, and 16-month-old daughter Elsie – with ex-husband Richie Myler.

Ending her final show, Helen told listeners she has “loved every minute of the past year”. She then thanked listeners and her team and admitted: “”It’s hard to know what to say without getting emotional!”

Outside the BBC HQ ahead of her final show, Helen shared a quick Instagram Story video with her followers. She told them it would be her last show for a “very long while”.

Helen decided to make the change to spend more time with her kids (Credit: YouTube)

Helen under fire from BBC bosses

Helen’s decision to step back from the BBC radio show comes after allegations she recently landed herself in hot water with bosses at the Corporation.

It was claimed Helen came under fire for plugging brands on social media during her time presenting the BBC’s Morning Live. This goes against the strict guidelines of the BBC.

Helen has since removed the tags and did not receive payment for naming the brands on her social media channel.

