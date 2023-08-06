BBC breaks silence as Helen Skelton accused of ‘breaking rules’ on Morning Live

Former Strictly contestant Helen Skelton has reportedly come under fire from BBC bosses after ‘breaking rules’ on Morning Live.

Helen, 40, recently fronted the BBC One series alongside Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley.

However, according to reports, the Countryfile presenter recently had to make some changes on her approach to social media due to her recent stint on the show.

Helen Skelton sits alongside Michelle Ackerley on BBC Morning Live during an episode last week (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

BBC ‘breaks silence concerning Helen Skelton’

It is believed Helen edited an Instagram post caption following observations about her online activity. And that’s because she’d tagged an upload linked to her Morning Live appearances with brand mentions.

Helen’s fashion decisions during her recent showings demonstrated her keen sense of style. Among the clothes she wore on screen were a striped shirt and trousers outfit, as well as a blue jumpsuit.

But while viewers and fans adored what she was wearing, she may have contravened guidance about plugs on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

‘Helen pays for the clothes she wears on the show’

It is understood it is not permitted for on-air BBC talent to endorse products, goods, services or clothing they may use. That’s opposed to those figures on ITV, a commercial broadcaster, who may feature product placements or push ads online.

According to MailOnline, a BBC spokesperson said: “Helen pays for the clothes she wears on the show and does not have relationships with the brands tagged.

Helen has now removed brand mentions from social posts linked to the programme.

“She has now removed brand mentions from social posts linked to the programme.”

ED! has approached a representative for Helen Skelton for comment.

Helen, seen here with BBC Morning Live co-host Gethin Jones, appears to have edited an Insta post (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Meanwhile, Morning Live is off air for nearly a month as the show goes on hiatus over the summer.

Host Gethin Jones told viewers at the end of the programme last Friday (August 4): “That is for today and we are taking a break for a few weeks but we will be back on Monday the 28th of August.

“Thank you so much for watching, have a lovely summer, we will see you soon, bye for now.”

