Strictly star Hamza Yassin has been given a huge boost by BBC bosses ahead of the quarter-final this weekend.

Following his stint on the glitzy show, the wildlife presenter is reportedly set to get his very own nature show on the BBC.

Hamza has impressed the judges during his time on the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Hamza wows during his time on Strictly

Hamza is easily one of the breakout stars of this year’s Strictly – consistently wowing the nation and the judges with his dance moves.

Week after week, Hamza and his pro dancer partner Jowita Przystał have scored high on the leaderboard.

What’s more, despite being relatively unknown compared to the show’s bigger names, Hamza has never ended up in the dreaded bottom two.

And it seems BBC bosses are impressed with the 32-year-old too – as it has been reported they are keen to sign him up for a brand-new project.

Hamza is reported to be getting is own show on the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Hamza to ‘get his own BBC show’

A TV insider claimed to The Sun: “He’s been nothing short of a sensation on Strictly this year, coming from being a virtual unknown to becoming a huge favourite among viewers and judges alike.”

While the project is still yet to be named, the source claimed that bosses are “keen to develop” Hamza’s public profile further.

The insider continued: “His popularity is as much to do with his personality and humility as anything else. And that’s what bosses are keen to develop further.”

The nature lover has a degree in zoology with conservation, and a masters in biological photography.

Throughout Hamza’s career, he has fronted a string of nature-related shows for the BBC and Channel 4. These include Animal Park and Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness.

Hamza has said he’s found being a celeb ‘tough’ (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Hamza says new-found fame is ‘tough’

Earlier this week Hamza appeared on Loose Women where he opened up about his new celebrity status.

Appealing alongside his dance partner Jowita, Hamza admitted he is finding it tough.

“It is a lot for me. I can happily spend three or four weeks by myself.”

He continued: “I was and I am on social media, but as soon as I got announced [as being on Strictly], it was like ‘Oooh, who is he?’ and ‘I don’t know who he is.

“Normally I’m not under the spotlight and Jowita told me it would all be fine, she gets me through and then I just flip her on a Saturday! It is a lot for me because I can spend weeks by myself.”

Hamza opened up about his weight loss from Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Hamza Yassin makes shock weight loss confession

Hamza’s hard work on the dance floor has resulted in more than just amazing scores from the judges.

Earlier his month, the presenter opened up about his incredible weight loss from Strictly, saying he feels ‘fitter’ and ‘healthier’.

Speaking to OK!, Hamza said his weight when he first started the show in September was 118.6kg.

“Now, it’s 112.5kg. So it’s roughly a kilo a week. I feel fitter, healthier. I have more of a spring in my step,” he revealed.

Strictly continues on Friday, December 2 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

