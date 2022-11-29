The latest Strictly news has seen Claudia Winkleman make a surprising confession about her role on the show.

Claudia took over Strictly Come Dancing alongside Tess Daly when Sir Bruce Forsyth stepped down in 2014.

Before this she was the presenter on It Takes Two, the Strictly spin-off show, for six years.

The pair have become a beloved duo in the process, and Claudia is a big hit amongst viewers at home.

It’s one of the most high-profile positions on TV, but it turns out that doesn’t really mean much to Claudia.

Claudia Winkleman considers Strictly ‘just a job’ (Credit: Splashnews)

Strictly news: Claudia Winkleman makes shock admission

“I feel incredibly lucky for what I do, but it’s a job, right? You take pride in it and you want to do well, but when you go home it’s all about: ‘Are we ordering a pizza or am I making a lasagne?'” she told The Sun.

The BBC star went on to confess that despite Strictly being one of the biggest shows in the country, she doesn’t actually watch it herself.

“The little one likes Strictly, but the eldest two, no. They don’t watch Strictly and I’d never watch myself. My daughter texted me quite a lot at about 10.30am on a Saturday going: ‘Have we run out of jam?’

“I’m like: ‘I don’t need you to listen to my show, but I do need you to know that I’m live on BBC Radio 2. I can’t be in charge of jam right now, please just ask your dad.'”

Claudia has her own chat show in the making (Credit: Splashnews)

TV’s Claudia on being the ‘worst’ parent

Meanwhile, the Strictly star recently filmed the pilot of her own chat show.

She also recently opened up about being a parent.

Claudia is married to producer Kris Thrykier, and the couple share three children together.

The BBC presenter also hosts How Did We Get Here?, a podcast about parenting and family life with therapist Tanya Byron.

In an interview with the Times, she recalled an interaction she previously had with the psychologist.

She revealed that her co-star recently called her the “worst parent alive” for “smoothing everything” in her son’s path.

Tanya overheard a conversation with her son Jake, who was 15 at the time. In their chat, Claudia promised to record an Arsenal football match so her son wouldn’t miss it. She then also sent the teenager money to his phone so Jake could buy himself a sandwich.

Claudia explained: “[Byron] said: ‘You’re curling, smoothing everything in his path. You’re not teaching him any form of resilience.

“What he needs to do is be caught in the rain, not be able to afford Subway. He needs to work out: ‘Oh, I bought McDonald’s fries yesterday.’ He needs to miss the Arsenal match. Then he’ll learn. And you’re not helping him.'”

The Claudia Winkleman Show is expected to air later in 2022.

