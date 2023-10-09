All the signs Gorka Marquez will leave Strictly this year as conspiracy theory emerges

Gorka Marquez and his Strictly celeb partner Nikita Kanda became the second couple voted off the show last night.

Viewers were gutted for professional dancer Gorka and were sad to see them leave the competition so soon. Others, meanwhile, have come up with a theory about his exits.

But after leaving the show so soon, could Gorka end up leaving Strictly after this series? Here’s all the signs he could do…

Nikita and Gorka left Strictly last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Gorka Marquez Strictly conspiracy

Some viewers have been speculating online and are convinced they’ve noticed a pattern with Gorka’s exits from Strictly each year.

Taking to X, one viewer came with evidence! They spotted that Gorka either places 13th or 14th in the competition or 2nd!

According to the stats from Wikipedia, Gorka finished in 14th place with celeb partner Tameka Empson for series 14. For series 15, he then finished in second place with Alexandra Burke.

For series 16, Gorka was in 13th place with Katie Piper and the following year he placed 2nd with Maisie Smith. The trend continued right up until his most recent exit this series.

The viewer wrote: “Don’t worry Gorka. According to your statistics, you’re on for a 2nd place win next year.”

Another person spotted it too, writing: “Gorka has continued his streak of Second last to Second every year.”

Interesting…

Viewers think so

But what are some other signs that Gorka could leave Strictly after this year. Well, viewers fear he would.

One person said on X: “I worry he might leave Strictly behind after all that.”

Another wrote on Reddit: “Anyone else have a feeling that Gorka will call it a day after this series if he’s out early doors with Nikita?”

Someone else added, reflecting on Gorka’s exit last year: “He looked so mad when he didn’t win and I thought he would just throw in the towel and spend time with his family.”

Fans spotted a trend with Gorka’s exits from Strictly over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gorka’s ‘fuming’ reaction to losing 2022 Glitterball

Last year, Gorka danced with Helen Skelton and made it all the way to the final. However, when they lost out to the Glitterball, many fans thought they spotted Gorka looking “fuming”.

Helen later addressed the speculation, saying on Lorraine: “The thing is, what I love about Gorka and our friendship is, we’re so honest. It’s written all over our faces.

“When I was terrified we were terrified, when we were loving our time together we were loving our time together, when we were stressed we were stressed. If his face had said anything other than ‘I’m disappointed’ on Saturday it would have been a disservice. Bless him, he wanted to win it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Gorka divided over returning

Last month, Gorka admitted he was divided over returning to the BBC show. Speaking on Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens, the dancer said: “It’s quite heartbreaking you know, to have to leave again a few days after Gemma gives birth and not be at home.

“In my head, it makes me think I want to quit and just be at home for the next three months, but at the same time, I need to do my job and work.”

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 14) from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

