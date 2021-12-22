Gorka Marquez shares sweet video of partner Gemma Atkinson after returning home from hospital dash

Strictly star Gorka Marquez has shared a sweet clip of partner Gemma Atkinson, after returning home from hospital.

The professional dancer spent 24 hours in hospital and was put on an IV drip, following the show’s final over the weekend.

Thankfully, Gorka has since reunited with his fiancée.

Strictly star Gorka Marquez has returned home following a visit to hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Gorka Marquez shares update

Taking to social media today (December 22), Gorka shared a clip of Gemma in their family home.

The Hollyoaks star modelled a black tracksuit from Gorka’s fitness range.

Despite his recent health scare, the dad-of-one appeared to be in good spirits as he filmed Gemma.

It follows shortly after Gorka shared the news of his hopsital visit on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the Strictly star posted a snap of himself in a hospital bed whilst attached to a drip.

A short video clip also saw him attached to the IV, masked and shaking his head.

He explained in the caption: “I was looking forward for Christmas at home but that was interesting 24h in hospital.

“@glouiseatkinson thinks it was a excuse to avoid all the wrapping of the Christmas presents…

“Anyway… everything is okay and I am back home having cookies and cuddles of my little nurse.

“Thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Fairfield Hospital for being so lovely to me.”

The star signed off with Christmas wishes in Spanish, writing: “Feliz Navidad!”

Gorka is yet to address the exact reason behind his hospital visit.

The Strictly star filmed Gemma after his hospital visit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gorka opens up on his relationship with Gemma

The dancer previously praised partner Gemma during an emotional appearance on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

Gorka, who is engaged to the former celebrity contestant, appeared in a pre-recorded VT on the show.

Looking back on his Strictly journey, he said: “I met Gemma in 2017. We just became very good mates and I think that was the key, because we were friends before anything happened.

“Without Strictly I would have never met Gemma.”

Gorka continued: “I think she is the best person in the world. She inspires me every day. She makes me a better man, a better person and better everything.”

The pair have since welcomed their adorable daughter Mia.

