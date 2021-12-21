Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has been “rushed to hospital and put on a drip”, according to reports.

The Spanish dancer, 31, gave Instagram fans a few details about his condition on Instagram this afternoon (Tuesday December 21).

Gorka’s partner, soap actress Gemma Atkinson, has not made any comment on social media.

They share a two-year-old daughter called Mia together.

Why is Gorka Marquez in hospital?

The reasons for Gorka being in hospital are not yet confirmed.

However, he has indicated he was taken to A&E and monitored by doctors overnight before being sent home.

TV star Gorka – who was partnered up with Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn for the 2021 series of Strictly – shared pics with fans showing him in bed in a hospital ward.

The images showed him with a drip in his left arm.

A short video clip also saw him attached to the IV, masked and shaking his head.

ED! has approached a representative for Gorka for comment.

What has Gorka Marquez said about his hospital visit?

Keeping his chin up, Gorka joked he was getting out of festive chores by being in hospital.

That was an interesting 24 hours in hospital.

He captioned his upload: “I was looking forward for Christmas at home but that was an interesting 24 hours in hospital.

“Gemma thinks it was an excuse to avoid all the wrapping of the Christmas presents.”

Nonetheless, Gorka reassured worried fans.

“Everything is okay and I am back home having cookies and cuddles off my little nurse,” he wrote.

Gorka also thanked the doctors and nurses at the hospital for “being so lovely” to him.

He signed off with Christmas wishes in Spanish, writing: “Feliz Navidad!”

How worried fans and friends reacted

Within minutes, Gorka’s post received thousands of engagements from concerned friends and fans.

Among those to offer him their thoughts and best wishes were several Strictly co-stars and celebrities.

An alarmed Katya Jones exclaimed in the comments section: “Oh no! Get better soon Gorks.”

“Get well soon Gorks,” contributed Amy Dowden.

And 2021 runner-up John Whaite added: “I hope you are ok Gorksybabes.”

