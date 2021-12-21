Strictly star Gorka Marquez 'rushed to hospital and put on a drip' due to mystery illness
TV

Strictly star Gorka Marquez ‘rushed to hospital and put on a drip’ due to mystery illness

He stayed in overnight

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has been “rushed to hospital and put on a drip”, according to reports.

The Spanish dancer, 31, gave Instagram fans a few details about his condition on Instagram this afternoon (Tuesday December 21).

Gorka’s partner, soap actress Gemma Atkinson, has not made any comment on social media.

They share a two-year-old daughter called Mia together.

Gorka was paired up with ex Corrie actress Katie McGlynn for Strictly 2021
Gorka was paired up with ex Corrie actress Katie McGlynn for Strictly 2021 (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Why is Gorka Marquez in hospital?

The reasons for Gorka being in hospital are not yet confirmed.

However, he has indicated he was taken to A&E and monitored by doctors overnight before being sent home.

TV star Gorka – who was partnered up with Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn for the 2021 series of Strictly – shared pics with fans showing him in bed in a hospital ward.

Read more: Strictly news: Gorka Marquez breaks down in tears as he reflects on time on show

The images showed him with a drip in his left arm.

A short video clip also saw him attached to the IV, masked and shaking his head.

ED! has approached a representative for Gorka for comment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@gorka_marquez)

What has Gorka Marquez said about his hospital visit?

Keeping his chin up, Gorka joked he was getting out of festive chores by being in hospital.

That was an interesting 24 hours in hospital.

He captioned his upload: “I was looking forward for Christmas at home but that was an interesting 24 hours in hospital.

“Gemma thinks it was an excuse to avoid all the wrapping of the Christmas presents.”

Gorka has indicated "everything is okay" despite hospital trip
Gorka has indicated “everything is okay” despite hospital trip (Credit: Austin / SplashNews.com)

Nonetheless, Gorka reassured worried fans.

“Everything is okay and I am back home having cookies and cuddles off my little nurse,” he wrote.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Gorka Marquez addresses claims he and Katie McGlynn ‘aren’t getting on’

Gorka also thanked the doctors and nurses at the hospital for “being so lovely” to him.

He signed off with Christmas wishes in Spanish, writing: “Feliz Navidad!”

How worried fans and friends reacted

Within minutes, Gorka’s post received thousands of engagements from concerned friends and fans.

Among those to offer him their thoughts and best wishes were several Strictly co-stars and celebrities.

An alarmed Katya Jones exclaimed in the comments section: “Oh no! Get better soon Gorks.”

“Get well soon Gorks,” contributed Amy Dowden.

And 2021 runner-up John Whaite added: “I hope you are ok Gorksybabes.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kelvin Fletcher is expecting his third baby
Kelvin Fletcher reveals wife Liz is expecting third baby and admits it’s ‘the best news to come out of 2021’
madeleine mccann news
Madeleine McCann news: Shock discovery sparks ‘full-scale police operation’
gmb today
Adil Ray makes awkward dig at Strictly star Dan Walker live on GMB today
strictly news
Strictly news: John Whaite set to become REAL winner of Strictly Come Dancing
strictly giovanni
Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice announces ‘big news’ and heartfelt gesture he’s making for Rose Ayling-Ellis
Strictly Come Dancing pair AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington
Strictly fans speculate over ‘blazing romance’ as AJ Odudu makes heartfelt gesture to Kai Widdrington