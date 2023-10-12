Strictly dealt fresh blow over Gorka Marquez following his sad exit?

Strictly Come Dancing fans may need to ready themselves if speculation about Gorka Marquez proves to be true following a new development.

Spanish pro Gorka, 33, and his celebrity partner Nikita Kanda were eliminated from the BBC One dance show contest last weekend.

They received just 21 points for their Clueless-inspired jive to Kids in America for Movie Week. But even though the pair’s score was low, their performance didn’t leave them at the bottom of the scoreboard on Saturday night.

Were Gorka Marquez and Nikita Kanda hard done by? (Credit: BBC)

Who left Strictly Come Dancing in Movie Week?

Instead, it was Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał who had a lower tally, leaving Nikita and Gorka bottom but one.

Jody and Jowita, however, escaped the dance off entirely. And up against Zara McDermott and Graziano di Prima, it was radio DJ Nikita and show fave Gorka who found themselves being sent home.

A bad blow for fans of Strictly pro Gorka (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 loses Gorka Marquez from the competition

Fans were “gutted” about missing out on seeing more of Gorka and Nikita in this year’s series.

Before long, some social media observers were pondering about whether popular star Gorka’s stint on Strictly could be winding up.

And unfortunately for those fretting about whether he could leave for good, ED! has an update they may not appreciate.

Gorka Marquez consoles Nikita Kanda following the announcement they would leave Strictly 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Odds that Gorka Marquez will never appear on Strictly again

That’s because BitcoinCasinos.com have priced up the odds of Gorka never appearing on Strictly again.

Those odds are 3/1, which don’t exactly suggest there’s no chance Gorka may not foxtrot off from the show.

Would you put money on him leaving and not returning for Strictly 2024?

Last month, Gorka admitted he was divided over returning to Strictly, in what may be an ominous sign for his future on the series he’s been a part of since 2016.

He said during an episode of Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens: “It’s quite heartbreaking you know, to have to leave again a few days after [partner] Gemma [Atkinson] gives birth and not be at home.

“In my head, it makes me think I want to quit and just be at home for the next three months, but at the same time, I need to do my job and work.”

Read more: Gemma Atkinson declares ‘it’s fine’ as she reveals ‘silver lining’ after Gorka’s Strictly exit

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues, unfortunately without Gorka, on BBC One on Saturday October 14 at 6.30pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, also at 6.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.