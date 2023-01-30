Anton Du Beke on Strictly and Gorka Marquez on It Takes Two
TV

Strictly: Gorka Marquez puts himself forward for new job after missing tour

The Strictly star opens up about his future on the show

By Entertainment Daily

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has teased his future with the Saturday night BBC show and reveals whether he would like to become a judge.

Gorka has missed the Strictly Come Dancing tour after he announced he will become a father for the second time.

The dancer has opened up in a new interview with Hello! Magazine.

Although the interview and photoshoot, featuring his co-star Karen Hauer, was about their new show – Firedance, the dancer also opened up about his future, now he is set to be a father of two.

Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez talk about their new show Firedance
Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez appearing on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Could Gorka Marquez become a judge on Strictly Come Dancing?

After seeing Anton Du Beke make the jump from the dance floor to the judging panel, will Gorka and Karen be making their own way over to the other side of the dance floor and to the judging panel?

“I would love that 100 per cent. Gorka and I with Anton would be perfect,” Karen told the outlet. Karen recently married for the third time, wedding Jordan Wyn-Jones last summer.

Echoing his co-star’s thoughts, Gorka added: “I will dance for as long as my body allows it, but I would love to be in the chair like Craig (Revel Horwood) and Anton – and give an opinion.”

Anton first found himself behind that judging desk in 2020, when he sat in for Motsi Mabuse for two weeks alongside Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood. He became a permanent fixture in 2021, when he replaced Bruno Tonioli.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez smile on red carpet
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez smile on the red carpet (Credit: Splash)

Gorka feels ‘blessed’ to become a father for the second time

The Bilbao-born dancer has recently announced that he and his fiancée, Gemma Atkinson will soon be welcoming a little brother for their three-year-old daughter, Mia.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson shames troll who suggests new baby isn’t fiancé Gorka’s

Gorka told Hello! Magazine: “We’re so blessed. He’ll be a little sibling – and maybe future dance partner – for our daughter Mia. She’s obsessed with dancing, so who knows.”

The couple announced the news on Instagram, along with an adorable story that Mia is determined the new addition to the family will be called Barbie.

Gorka Marquez on Strictly It Takes Two with Helen Skelton
Gorka danced with Helen on Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 tour

Last year, fans were gutted to see that Gorka will not be joining Helen on the nationwide tour.

Gorka reached the final of the contest with Helen.

I will dance for as long as my body allows it, but I would love to be in the chair like Craig and Anton – and give an opinion.

He has sat back from the 2022 tour to spend more time with Gemma and Mia.

He did confirm to devastated fans in his Instagram comments section that he is not leaving the Saturday night show.

YouTube video player

Would you like to see Gorka join the judging panel in the future? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Gorka Marquez Karen Hauer Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

The cast of Call the Midwife series 12 smile
Call the Midwife viewers fear for Cyril’s future in the show
Hope looking worried on Coronation Street - inset, looking sinister (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Hope plots her revenge on Cilla’s murderer
Call the Midwife series 12 episode 5 cast
Call the Midwife: EastEnders legend Angela Wynter – aka Yolande! – stars as Florence Wray
Ekin-Su with brown hair, and wearing a wig on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice viewers shocked by Ekin-Su’s appearance following Ofcom complaints
Kate Ferdinand speaking on Loose Women
Kate Ferdinand makes pregnancy confession on Instagram as she shows off bump
Ekin-Su as Julie Andrews and Brendyn Hatfield on dancing on ice tonight
Dancing On Ice tonight: Viewers divided over Ekin-Su’s performance