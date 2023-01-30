Strictly: Gorka Marquez puts himself forward for new job after missing tour

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has teased his future with the Saturday night BBC show and reveals whether he would like to become a judge.

Gorka has missed the Strictly Come Dancing tour after he announced he will become a father for the second time.

The dancer has opened up in a new interview with Hello! Magazine.

Although the interview and photoshoot, featuring his co-star Karen Hauer, was about their new show – Firedance, the dancer also opened up about his future, now he is set to be a father of two.

Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez appearing on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Could Gorka Marquez become a judge on Strictly Come Dancing?

After seeing Anton Du Beke make the jump from the dance floor to the judging panel, will Gorka and Karen be making their own way over to the other side of the dance floor and to the judging panel?

“I would love that 100 per cent. Gorka and I with Anton would be perfect,” Karen told the outlet. Karen recently married for the third time, wedding Jordan Wyn-Jones last summer.

Echoing his co-star’s thoughts, Gorka added: “I will dance for as long as my body allows it, but I would love to be in the chair like Craig (Revel Horwood) and Anton – and give an opinion.”

Anton first found himself behind that judging desk in 2020, when he sat in for Motsi Mabuse for two weeks alongside Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood. He became a permanent fixture in 2021, when he replaced Bruno Tonioli.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez smile on the red carpet (Credit: Splash)

Gorka feels ‘blessed’ to become a father for the second time

The Bilbao-born dancer has recently announced that he and his fiancée, Gemma Atkinson will soon be welcoming a little brother for their three-year-old daughter, Mia.

Gorka told Hello! Magazine: “We’re so blessed. He’ll be a little sibling – and maybe future dance partner – for our daughter Mia. She’s obsessed with dancing, so who knows.”

The couple announced the news on Instagram, along with an adorable story that Mia is determined the new addition to the family will be called Barbie.

Gorka danced with Helen on Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 tour

Last year, fans were gutted to see that Gorka will not be joining Helen on the nationwide tour.

Gorka reached the final of the contest with Helen.

He has sat back from the 2022 tour to spend more time with Gemma and Mia.

He did confirm to devastated fans in his Instagram comments section that he is not leaving the Saturday night show.

